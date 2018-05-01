Book Reviews - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Book Reviews and Book News

You are here: Home / BOOK NEWS / Reading Wrap-Up for April 2018

Reading Wrap-Up for April 2018

by Leave a Comment

No votes yet.
Please wait...

The last day of another month and I am madly trying to work on book club lists for May so we can get the books out to readers and I should have done my wrap-up earlier but first day back at school for my not-so-little ones and it ended up being a crazy day.

I have spent the last couple of days beating myself up over my reading tally for the month, again, because I just didn’t get through what I said I would. Again I have come to the realisation that I have to be proud of what I can achieve and not be so hard on myself. 7 books is still 2 a week and that’s not a bad number. I need to stop comparing myself to other bloggers and celebrate my strengths.


So, today is the first day of school and I will have less distraction and more productivity hopefully. Well that’s the plan anyway, we’ll see how it pans out.

 

Total Books I read in April: 7
6 Female authors/ 1 Male author
7 Fiction novels
7 print/ 0 digital
Books in  series: 1
5 stars on Goodreads: 6
4 stars on Goodreads: 1
Books that qualify for AWW2018:  4
Books for B&L Book Club: 7

April saw me love what I was reading, all but one a 5 star read. They crossed generations, oceans and genres to offer something for everyone. The books that I didn’t quite get to on my TBR were also ones I was excited to read and I hope to find time for them soon.

Favourites are going to be hard to pick, there was such fierce competition. I loved them all and they had such different things to offer.

The only 4 star read was Ill Will, which I thoroughly enjoyed but it didn’t quite flow or feel the way I thought it should. The language was a little off-putting and that’s really saying something coming from me, my swearing is atrocious.

I have a fantastic pile waiting for me in May, and those 2 reviews from March never quite got written so I will keep this one short. I also need to try and get my little snuggle bunny back to bed…again.

Standouts this month… I loved Every Note Played; The Bonegilla Girls and The Paris Seamstress both had some fascinating historical information, Fool’s Gold is suspenseful and helps us get to know a beloved character better.

A huge thanks to the publishers for supplying me with endless reading material.

On that note I’m off to try and settle this baby.

My reads and review links:
Every Note Played
Fool’s Gold
I Have Lost My Way
Ill Will
The Last of the Bonegilla Girls
The Paris Seamstress
You Wish

We would love to hear what you’ve been reading and loving lately.

You May Also Like:

No votes yet.
Please wait...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

May 2018
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Read previous post:
BOOK CLUB: The Paris Seamstress

Author: Natasha Lester ISBN: 978-0-7336-4000-1 RRP: $29.99 Publisher: Hachette Australia Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher Natasha Lester is an Australian author who goes...

Close