Reading Challenges

2015 saw me sign up to the Australian Women Writers Challenge for the first time and the Goodreads Challenge for the second, and I smashed my totals.

2016 saw me sign up for both of these challenges again. Unfortunately with everything going on I didn’t actually write my sign-up post and I haven’t linked most of my reviews to the challenge, but I did read and review well over my projected total of 50 books. The Goodreads Challenge saw me sign up for 100 books again, and I fell short.

In 2017 I am going to sign up to both of these challenges again, and hopefully I can keep up with all the other bits that go along with them. My Goodreads Challenge I dropped to 90 books so that I don’t feel quite as much pressure coming in to the end of the year. I think I will stick with 50 for the Australian Women Writer’s Challenge because I have found that quite doable, it’s the linking that lets me down.

So I’m going to use this post as my challenge completed for 2016 and my signup for 2017 post. That will keep me up to date and hopefully inspire me to stay up to date.

The Australian Women Writers Challenge was established in 2011 to help raise awareness for Australian Women Writers and start to even up the gender bias in reviewing books by women. This was basically all I knew when I decided to sign up to the challenge the first time but if you want to find out more about the challenge and it’s background the best place to get that information is the Australian Women Writers website. I have done a little background reading and I think this is a fantastic challenge to help increase the profile of our Aussie writers because there are some fantastic homegrown talents who deserve the recognition.

The challenge is about increasing our reading of Australian women but when I look at my recent reading history I find that reviewing for Beauty and Lace has certainly gone a long way to doing that for me already. If I was to compare my Australian reads now with those of a few years ago, the numbers would be very different.

The challenge levels are quite achievable but I have decided to really challenge myself and rather than starting with one of the set levels (Stella: read 4, review 3; Miles: read 6, review 4 or Franklin: read 10, review 6) I am going to hit it hard and have opted to read and review 50 books by Australian women in 2017.

Wish me Luck! Let’s hope there’s a shift soon, my first two books of the year are not by Australian women.

The Australian Women Writers Challenge is not just for reviewers either. You can join as a reader only, the main thing is to get our women writers more widely read.

I chose to read 50 in 2016 because it seems like an achievable number, and I did it easily; perhaps I should drop my Goodreads total that far…

These are the books I read by Australian Women Writers in 2016:

