Members Only Giveaway: Mills and Boon Bachelorette Books

Valentine’s day, the most romantic day of the year, and it’s being celebrated by Harlequin and Mills & Boon with a Pop-Up event in Sydney that can win you some AMAZING prizes.

Attend the Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Event at Travelodge Sydney on Wentworth Avenue from 6pm for your chance to win.

Sam Rouen, reality TV star and fireman, will be there as a special guest.

To enter the competition you simply need to attend the event, snap a photo in front of the Australian Romance cover backdrop (with the help of a professional photographer) and share on social media with the hashtags #LoveMillsAndBoon and #RefreshinglySexy.

You could be in with a chance to win a $500 Travelodge voucher and a book pack. There are more prizes to be won on the night – books and wine – could you ask for more.

There is also a chance for one lucky Beauty and Lace club member to win a set of The Bachelorette books by Mills & Boon right here.

To be in with a chance to win this exclusive members only competition to be drawn in the wake of the pop-up event please tell us in the comments below about your perfect Valentine’s Day date.

Competition closes 15/02/17 midnight AEST. You must be a Beauty and Lace Club member to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner

Terms and conditions – All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.

– One entry per person

– Competition open to Australian residents only

– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.

– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.

– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.

– Winners will be notified by email

