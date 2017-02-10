Members Only Giveaway: Mills and Boon Bachelorette Books

Valentine’s day, the most romantic day of the year, and it’s being celebrated by Harlequin and Mills & Boon with a Pop-Up event in Sydney that can win you some AMAZING prizes.
Attend the Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Event at Travelodge Sydney on Wentworth Avenue from 6pm for your chance to win.
Sam Rouen, reality TV star and fireman, will be there as a special guest.
To enter the competition you simply need to attend the event, snap a photo in front of the Australian Romance cover backdrop (with the help of a professional photographer) and share on social media with the hashtags #LoveMillsAndBoon and #RefreshinglySexy.
You could be in with a chance to win a $500 Travelodge voucher and a book pack. There are more prizes to be won on the night – books and wine – could you ask for more.
There is also a chance for one lucky Beauty and Lace club member to win a set of The Bachelorette books by Mills & Boon right here.
To be in with a chance to win this exclusive members only competition to be drawn in the wake of the pop-up event please tell us in the comments below about your perfect Valentine’s Day date.
Competition closes 15/02/17 midnight AEST. You must be a Beauty and Lace Club member to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner
Jenna Moody says
A sleep in with my hunny.. no kids jumping on me in bed.. hot coffee.. and a kiss! Bliss.
Helen G says
My most romantic Valentine’s Day will be this year, as he is threatened with DIVORCE if he doesn’t do something really wonderful for me, as last year he spent the entire day at a Farming Clearing Sale . I am expecting a day out somewhere nice, a lovely meal, or even hopefully a weekend away at a nice B&B
Natalie says
It would involve a romantic dilm and a yummy dinner of some sort. Nothing too fancy it’s more important we’re together
Alison Humble says
I’m easy. Kid free day with a hills drive then dinner and wine with the man 🙂
betty threlfo says
I have spina bifida and my man looks after me and makes every day “a valentine day” I am just so lucky.
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
My husband and I don’t have family nearby so we never seem to go out unless it’s with the 3 children accompanying us. So a few years ago my husband secretly arranged for his family to babysit the children and he sent me off shopping for the afternoon. I wasn’t to return until 6 o’clock. I came home to a message at the door saying “Children corralled at grandparents, adults only enter’. Hubby had sprinkled rose petals throughout the house and lit dozens of candles. He had ordered in a scrumptious meal, already prepared from a high class restaurant in town and even a waiter on hand. A massive bouquet of flowers, chocolates, my favourite Brown Brothers wine and a table decorated with such refinery. I felt like a princess. A very very special Valentine’s Day.
Anne Maree Peachey says
I recently came out of a 10 year relationship. Not once did he get me a Valentines Day present or even a card. My ideal Valentines Day would be a special person remembering to wish me a happy day.