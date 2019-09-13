Interview: Emily Madden

One of our featured books this month is Heart of the Cross by Emily Madden. Emily took some time out to chat with us, and we hope you enjoy the following interview:

Where do you like to write?

My local cafe is a favourite, even though it’s rarely quiet!

Tell us about the Heart of the Cross…

A story about three generations of women living in Kings Cross in very different times. From the bohemian sixties, through to the crime-ridden eighties to today Rosie, Maggie and Brie take us through the many faces of one of Sydney’s most infamous neighbourhoods.

Which of your characters do you relate to most?

This is a hard one! I’ve been thinking of this question for a while and left it to last. I want to say Rosie , I want to be Rosie – she is so strong but I suspect I’m a mixture of Brie (for her love of coffee) and Tam (for her love of wine).

We hear you love coffee, how do you have yours?

Strong! If it’s not a double shot, are you even drinking coffee?

You’re a Sydney girl, how does the city reflect in your writing?

I try to sneak in as much of the city as I can. I love Sydney and I’m a proud Sydneysider so why won’t I want to showcase it in my work as much as I can?

How do you juggle work and family?

Sometimes very badly. I think the keyword here is “juggle” sometimes I nail it an d other times I drop the ball. The key is to not beat yourself up about it. You have your moment then move on . Tomorrow is another day.

What are you currently reading?

I’m lucky enough to be reading an advanced reading copy of Just One Wish by Rachael Johns. Not too far into it, but loving it already.

What inspired you to start writing?

My Aunty Lu. She was my mum’s youngest sister and fostered my love of reading. We lost her almost twenty years ago and I still miss her so much. I wish she could’ve been around to see my books published.

How do you like to spend your downtime?

What’s downtime? Haha! Sleep, catching up with family and friends and reading (there’s always time for reading)

Who are your readers?

They are vast and I love it. From young mums to older Aussie’s – I love how my stories can reach many generations and resonate.

What is next for Emily Madden?

I’m writing a story about a girl that defies her father’s wishes and joins the Australian Women’s Army Service during WW2. It has a working title of The Buchanan Girls. Back to WW2 but this time in Australia.

What does being an author mean to you?

Being able to create and share characters that I made up. I love creating my own world and being able to share it with others through the pages of a book is a privilege.

Heart of the Cross is in store now and published by Harper Collins. ISBN: 9781489251367