GIVEAWAY: The Dark Artifices Trilogy – Cassandra Clare

Next month will see the highly anticipated release of the third book in The Dark Artifices trilogy by bestselling author Cassandra Clare, creator of the Shadowhunters.
The Queen of Air and Darkness is a Shadowhunters novel that completes The Dark Artifices trilogy and it releases on December 4th.
The Dark Artifices Trilogy consists of:
Lady Midnight
The Shadowhunters of Los Angeles star in the first novel in Cassandra Clare’s newest series, The Dark Artifices, a sequel to the internationally bestselling Mortal Instruments series.
It’s been five years since the events of City of Heavenly Fire that brought the Shadowhunters to the brink of oblivion. Emma Carstairs is no longer a child in mourning, but a young woman bent on discovering what killed her parents and avenging her losses.
Together with her parabatai Julian Blackthorn, Emma must learn to trust her head and her heart as she investigates a demonic plot that stretches across Los Angeles, from the Sunset Strip to the enchanted sea that pounds the beaches of Santa Monica. If only her heart didn’t lead her in treacherous directions…
Making things even more complicated, Julian’s brother Mark-who was captured by the faeries five years ago-has been returned as a bargaining chip. The faeries are desperate to find out who is murdering their kind-and they need the Shadowhunters’ help to do it. But time works differently in faerie, so Mark has barely aged and doesn’t recognize his family. Can he ever truly return to them? Will the faeries really allow it?
Lord of Shadows
Emma Carstairs has finally avenged her parents. She thought she’d be at peace. But she is anything but calm. Torn between her desire for her parabatai Julian and her desire to protect him from the brutal consequences of parabatai relationships, she has begun dating his brother, Mark. But Mark has spent the past five years trapped in Faerie; can he ever truly be a Shadowhunter again?
And the faerie courts are not silent. The Unseelie King is tired of the Cold Peace, and will no longer concede to the Shadowhunters’ demands. Caught between the demands of faerie and the laws of the Clave, Emma, Julian, and Mark must find a way to come together to defend everything they hold dear—before it’s too late.
And the Thrilling conclusion to the trilogy
Queen of Air and Darkness
What if damnation is the price of true love?
Innocent blood has been spilled on the steps of the Council Hall, the sacred stronghold of the Shadowhunters. In the wake of the tragic death of Livia Blackthorn, the Clave teeters on the brink of civil war. One fragment of the Blackthorn family flees to Los Angeles, seeking to discover the source of the blight that is destroying the race of warlocks. Meanwhile, Julian and Emma take desperate measures to put their forbidden love aside and undertake a perilous mission to Faerie to retrieve the Black Volume of the Dead. What they find in the Courts is a secret that may tear the Shadow World asunder and open a dark path into a future they could never have imagined. Caught in a race against time, Emma and Julian must save the world of Shadowhunters before the deadly power of the parabatai curse destroys them and everyone they love.
Cassandra Clare can be found on her social media channels: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and her Website.
Comments
Summer rose whittaker says
Vampire Accademy series.
The series has everything I look for in a book, strong female lead; romance; action; intriguing plots with twists , turns and suspense .. lots of great secondary characters. I devoured the first four books and have read many a times 😉
Maridel says
The Belgariad by David Eddings.
Growing up I always hoped a movie adaptatio or tv series would be made of the Belgariad – and I still do!
Jodie Warke says
Love the Shadowhunters series, Twilight series
Natasha Atkinson says
The Raven Cycle by Maggie Stiefvater,
its such a gripping story, i cant put the books down
Briony says
My favourite would have to be a court of thorns and roses.
Rachel says
The City of Bones series. It was a series where I absolutely fell in love with the characters and felt like I was involved in the story. I remember being hooked when I was in high school and it got me through some long recesses and lunches.
Stacey Shailer says
My favourite series would have to be A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas.
Emma Marsden says
Funnily enough my favourite is “the mortal instruments” series by this very author , Cassandra Clare. I loved the world she created , and the love story of Clary and Chase and I would love to delve back into the world of the Shadowhunters and follow Emma and Julian who also feature in the later books of Mortal Instruments series but as young children..
Julie Chandler says
The Dragon walker series by DK Holmburg is currently my favourite, but there are too many to remain static…. I enjoy most good fantasy authors.
LynB says
Hunger Games, The Mortal Instruments, Harry Potter, Divergent – I really do love YA
But my favourite if I have to pick is Narnia a classic beyond compare!
Tracey Hunt says
Sci fi / fantasy lover since my school introduced me to “The Halfmen of O” by Maurice Gee when I was 8. I cannot express adequately in words how this genre helped me through my difficult high school years. Terry Brooks, Raymond E Feist, Robert Jordan (rip ) , P.c & Kristin Cast, David Eddings and Cassandra Clare are just some of the Authors who make up my extensive collection!
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
Who can go past ‘Harry Potter’. Counting down the days for the next book release, awaiting more magical deeds and intricate weaving of the story line.
There’s magic in J K Rowling’s formula of writing, to enable the whole family to sit in raptured attention as I read aloud the next chapter.
Marie says
I picked up a box series of The Remnant Chronicles and was riveted from the first book to the last. !
Carol Mason says
Yes just found the ideal Christmas present for my grandson!
Lynne Lund says
Hmmm, where do I start? The Chronicles of Nick by Sherrilyn Kenyon (a fab adult writer too, just saying 😉 ) Not sure if it’s children or YA but Deltora Quest was great and I got to meet the illustrator a few times, he was awesome, Little Fur by Isobel Carmody with the best covers in the business, also by Ms Carmody, The Obernewtyn Chronicles, The Hunger Games was great, as was Divergent, And I very much enjoyed the Shadowhunters, not so much the show although it’s grown on me.
Oops, I digress, please excuse the waffle, I got excited! My all-time favourite Harry Potter, obviously and Always,
meedee says
The Fallen Series by Lauren Kate. I guess we all have this thing for the bad boy so to ramp it up and have a romance with a fallen angel adds another dimension to things. Mix in all that frustration of finding and losing each other over and over through time. The desire to have everything work out is strong.
Kylie P says
Such a hard question as YA Fantasy is probably my favourite genre to read. I’m loving the Court of Thorns and Roses series at the moment. The first book took you in one direction and you thought the story would go one way but then that was completely turned on its head. It’s really interesting to follow the story of Feyre as she fights for her kingdom and the survival of humans and fey alike.
Nicole Roslon says
The Vampire Academy series because it reminded me of my favourite TV show, Buffy. The romance between Rose and Dmitri was breath taking! I was cheering for them through every book as their journey came to a wonderful conclusion.