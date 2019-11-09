Book Reviews - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Book Reviews

Gift Idea: Just Desserts

Charlotte Ree brings us a selection of delicious baked goodies with the recipe book, “Just Desserts”. The perfect Christmas gift idea for lovers of yumminess, it is beautifully designed with clear, crisp photographs throughout.

Just Desserts has 30 sweets from the Sydney based baker and recipe developer, and there is something to suit every craving. Cakes, cookies, bundts, tarts, crumbles…it’s all here for you to cook up a storm.


We think the brown butter and salted caramels, and the tiramisu swiss roll may just be the stars of the show, but every page you turn there’s a yum!

This A5 book is just the right size, and it’s a hardcover. The eats look, and taste good, with something for every occasion. You may be familiar with Charlotte Ree on Instagram, you can find her at @charlotteree.

Put this on your Christmas gift-giving list, and you might just get some baked deliciousness in return. Published by Pan Macmillan Australia. RRP $29.99.

