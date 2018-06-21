COVER REVEAL: Only A Breath Apart – Katie McGarry

No votes yet. Please wait...

Katie McGarry has been a favourite of mine ever since her debut, I have loved all of her books and am always on the lookout for what will be next.

Only A Breath Apart is a stand-alone young adult contemporary novel, which is music to my ears… all except the stand alone part. I love it when I discover the first of a new series because I know I will have extended time with the characters. Having said that, a stand-alone is like instant gratification with well developed characters and a complete story.

Jesse and Scarlett are characters I can’t wait to meet, if only it wasn’t still six months away.

January 22, 2019 is the eagerly awaited release date for what is sure to be an emotionally charged novel of challenges with at least a dash of romance. I can’t wait to get a peek at the inside of the book, but for now here’s the synopsis and a look at the very pretty cover.

About ONLY A BREATH APART:

Jesse dreams of working the land that’s been in his family forever. But he’s cursed to lose everything he loves most.

Scarlett is desperate to escape her “charmed” life. But leaving a small town is easier said than done.

Despite their history of heartbreak, when Jesse sees a way they can work together to each get what they want, Scarlett can’t say no. Each midnight meeting between Jesse and Scarlett will push them to confront their secrets and their feelings for each other.

Pre-order your copy now at:

Amazon

Kobo

Google Play

B-A-M

Barnes & Noble

iBooks

Add it to your Goodreads today!

Katie McGarry Bio:

Katie McGarry was a teenager during the age of grunge and boy bands and remembers those years as the best and worst of her life. She is a lover of music, happy endings, reality television, and is a secret University of Kentucky basketball fan.

Her debut YA novel, PUSHING THE LIMITS was a 2012 Goodreads Choice Finalist for YA Fiction, a RT Magazine’s 2012 Reviewer’s Choice Awards Nominee for Young Adult Contemporary Novel, a double Rita Finalist, and a 2013 YALSA Top Ten Teen Pick. DARE YOU TO was also a Goodreads Choice Finalist for YA Fiction and won RT Magazine’s Reviewer’s Choice Best Book Award for Young Adult Contemporary fiction in 2013.

And here’s all the places you can stalk, I mean follow, Katie McGarry:

Website

Twitter

Facebook

Goodreads

Pinterest

Tumbler

Instagram

You May Also Like: