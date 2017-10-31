Children’s Book Club Reads for November 2017

No votes yet. Please wait...

Finally I have some breathing time to sit down and tell you about the three fantastic children’s books we have on offer in November for book club members.

We were going to run these ones completely individually but I let life run me ragged and got a little behind, so we are going to offer them all at once and give you the opportunity to make a choice.

At the moment we are still building on our children’s book club selections but we have an offering for three different age groups and I think that’s a great start.

I haven’t had a good look at these yet but I can not wait to read This Is A Book with my very soon to be pre-schooler.

Girlish – Alana Wulff

Teen/Tween

Being a girl freakin’ rocks! But despite all the opportunities available to girls today, the fight for equality – and self-esteem – continues.

Filled with information, inspiration, truth bombs and surprises, Girlish is a fun-filled self-led discovery course in feminism for teenage girls.

Embracing all the beauty, chaos, hope and frustration of being a girl in the twenty-first century, Girlish encourages the reader to celebrate who they are, define their values and have fun along the way.

With a playful design, illustrations by Frances Cannon, and featuring quotes from inspiring women from all walks of life – such as Michelle Obama, Amy Poehler, Roxane Gay and Lorde – Girlish is the perfect gift for any teenage girl.

This Is A Book -Felicity McLean, Georgie Wilson

Picture Book

This is not – repeat, NOT – an iPad!

It’s not linked. It’s not synched. There are no lights that blink.

It’s so BORING!

. . . or is it?

Designed to look like a tablet computer, this delightful picture book playfully explores the joy of books in a child’s life.

This Is A Book! (no wifi needed) will win the heart of every parent frustrated by the battle to limit screen time, and every child who has never known a world without iPads.

Dork Diaries Crush Catastrophe – Rachel Renee Russell

9+

Nikki Maxwell’s adventures continue in the twelfth instalment in the bestselling DORK DIARIES series! Now with over 30 million copies in print worldwide!

In Nikki’s newest diary, it’s the countdown to the end of the school year, and Nikki’s juggling some big questions about how she’ll spend her summer.

She’s also facing an unexpected crush catastrophe – there’s a new kid interested in Nikki, but the last thing she wants to do is accidentally hurt Brandon! It all comes down to a big decision Nikki has to make, and drama like she’s never faced before!

A huge thanks goes out to the publishers without whom we could not offer such great reads. Black Inc. Books and Simon and Schuster we are so grateful for the support you show us, we couldn’t do it without you.

If you aren’t yet a member of the Beauty and Lace Club there is still time to join, head over to the signup page and take a look: yoursay.beautyandlace.net.

Keep an eye out for the reviews to start coming in! Good luck and happy reading!

SaveSave

You May Also Like: