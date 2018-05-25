Children and Young Adult Book Club Reads for June 2018

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

June, winter, rain, and cold. A perfect opportunity for lots of snuggling up with a good book. I wish I had more time for that but with winter sports it’s more like lots of driving and standing out in the cold cheering on the teams.

This month we have separated the Young Adult titles out with the Children’s books and we hope to grow this side of the club in coming months because literacy is so very important for our children and I love nothing more than fostering a love of books in all children.

June sees us have a couple of young adult fantasy titles, one being the hotly anticipated third book in the Ember series …. which I just discovered is a Quartet and that means there’s still one more book. Hooray!

The other two titles are more middle grade fiction and I do hope that we can expand into picture books, my kids love them.

But for now, take a look at what we have in-store for June.

Hive – A.J. Betts

Pan Macmillan – Pan Australia – Young Adult Science Fiction

All I can tell you is what I remember, in the words that I have.

Hayley tends to her bees and follows the rules in the only world she has ever known.

Until she witnesses the impossible: a drip from the ceiling.

A drip? It doesn’t make sense.

Yet she hears it, catches it. Tastes it.

Curiosity is a hook.

What starts as a drip leads to a lie, a death, a boy, a beast, and too many awful questions.

A Reaper at the Gates – Sabaa Tahir

HarperCollins – Voyager-GB – Young Adult Fantasy

Beyond the Empire and within it, the threat of war looms ever larger.

The Blood Shrike, Helene Aquilla, is assailed on all sides. Emperor Marcus, haunted by his past, grows increasingly unstable, while the Commandant capitalizes on his madness to bolster her own power. As Helene searches for a way to hold back the approaching darkness, her sister’s life and the lives of all those in the Empire hang in the balance.

Far to the east, Laia of Serra knows the fate of the world lies not in the machinations of the Martial court, but in stopping the Nightbringer. But while hunting for a way to bring him down, Laia faces unexpected threats from those she hoped would aid her, and is drawn into a battle she never thought she’d have to fight.

And in the land between the living and the dead, Elias Veturius has given up his freedom to serve as Soul Catcher. But in doing so, he has vowed himself to an ancient power that will stop at nothing to ensure Elias’s devotion–even at the cost of his humanity.

The New Kid Unpopular Me – James O’Loghlin, Matthew Martin

Pan Macmillan – Pan Australia – Junior Fiction

New kids aren’t cool.

Everyone knows that.

Eleven-year-old Sam is the new kid at school but he has a plan, or two, or three to make himself the most popular kid ever.

What you are about to read is unforgettable (lonely losers, frog underpants, human umbrellas, bad boys …).

It’s bumpy (jumping out a window is never a good idea).

It’s the story of a kid who wants to be more.

P.S. Sam was not harmed (too much) during the telling of this story.

The Nothing To See Here Motel – Steven Butler

Simon & Schuster – Simon & Schuster Children’s UK – Junior Fiction



Welcome to The Nothing to See Here Hotel! A hotel for magical creatures, where weird is normal for Frankie Banister and his parents who run the hotel.

When a goblin messenger arrives at The Nothing to See Here Hotel, announcing the imminent arrival of the goblin prince Grogbah, Frankie and his family rush into action to get ready for their important guest. But it soon becomes obvious that the Banister family are going to have their work cut out with the demanding prince and his never-ending entourage, especially when it turns out the rude little prince is hiding a secret…

A huge thanks goes out to the publishers without whom we could not offer such great reads. HarperCollins, Pan Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster. We are so grateful for the support you show us, we couldn’t do it without you.

Happy Reading, have fun selecting preferences and we look forward to hearing what you think.

