Book Review: What is Fear?

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Casey L Pyne

ASIN: B078GZ8TZ5

RRP: $4.99

What is Fear? is a great little story to teach children to approach fear from a different perspective.

Casey L Pyne has penned a story at 13 short pages that sees us all take a journey with Octavia to discover what fear actually is.

Octavia loves school and learning but she gets that ick feeling when her teacher announces that the class will be doing a presentation to the other classes about their learning. Mr. Wright sees that this is a prospect that sets off a feeling of fear in some of his young charges so he sets a mini assignment in preparation. The children are to write a paragraph or two about what fear is.

Octavia isn’t sure how this assignment will help and dreading the thought of the presentation she sets out to discover the answers. Octavia soon discovers that this isn’t a question with an easy answer.

None of the answers that Octavia receives seem to be the one she needs for her assignment so she does the only thing she can think of, she asks fear itself. Her research gives her many answers and allows her to think about fear from many different perspectives and gain an understanding of the emotion, what drives it and what it hopes to achieve.

Gaining an understanding of the emotion offers a means to embrace it and work with the emotion for personal growth. Pyne puts all of this in a way that makes it easy to grasp and engaging to entertain for younger readers. Pyne has written an insightful and age-appropriate tale of fear that will be perfect for children of many ages.

I really enjoyed this story and the way that Pyne approached the subject matter. I have been meaning to give it to my children to read but haven’t quite got there. I will be interested to see what they think.

Thank you Casey for a great first published work, I look forward to seeing what you have in store for us next.

Casey L Pyne can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and her Website.

What is Fear? can be purchased from the Amazon Kindle Store.

SaveSave

SaveSave

You May Also Like: