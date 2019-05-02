Book Review: Two Weeks ‘Til Christmas

Author: Laura Greaves

ISBN:9780143787709

RRP: $32.99

Publication Date: 13 November, 2017

Publisher: Penguin

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

I started this book with the assumption that this would be another rural romance, boy meets girl, troubles intervene but they live happily ever after, the typical romance story. I was pleasantly surprised to find myself very quickly immersed in this book, the characters and the many plot twists that had me wanting to know what would happen next. Laura Greaves has a beautiful gift for writing and has told a delightful story of young love, trials, tribulations, deceit and a full spectrum of emotions.



We are introduced to Claire Thorne, a very successful city veterinarian who is finally heading home to a small country town for Christmas. Claire hasn’t been home for more than a decade after a difficult relationship with her father forced her to leave town as a teenager and go to boarding school. Claire has been emotionally hurt by her family and feels she is no longer welcome in her home town.





Her best-mate from school and one-time-boyfriend Scotty arrives on her doorstep unexpectedly and his appearance brings all of the emotions of anger, distress, fear and sadness to the fore. Laura wasn’t prepared to see Scotty again and questions why is he in her life again? He is getting married to a lovely lady, their own relationship is long gone yet here he is inviting Claire to his wedding, and why is he getting married to a woman he barely knows? The situation doesn’t make sense and Claire is scared that Scotty is making a terrible mistake.



I was glued to this book and was pleased to read of many plot changes and surprises. Just when I thought I could predict the storyline, another character or event comes in and changes everything. This was an easy book to follow, even when the story takes a different path and I found this a very interesting read. I would definitely recommend reading books by Laura Greaves, I thoroughly enjoyed this story.



Thank you to Penguin Books and Beauty and Lace Book Club for the opportunity to read this delightful book.

This guest review was submitted by DebMitchell, one of our Beauty and Lace Club members. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us Deb.

Two Weeks ’til Christmas is published by Penguin and is available now.

