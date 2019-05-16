Book Review: True Blue

Author: Sasha Wasley

ISBN 13579108642

RRP: $32.99

Publication Date: 28 May 2018

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

“True Blue” is a charming Australian romance that contains absolutely no surprises, but is a pleasant read due to the strong characterisation of the two delightful leads.

Freya “Free” Paterson has returned to her childhood home – after years of travelling and taking short term jobs here and there to fund herself, she’s finally taken a job at home. Mind you, it’s short term too: her artistic talents have led to her being commissioned to work on an art project that also involves teaching students at the local school.

Free is a particularly charming character, in part because she embodies a fantasy that most people indulge at some point: the ability to just pick up and go to some exotic place, and flourish. Most people – at least past a certain age – are rather more bound by responsibilities.

Free is absentminded but passionate about her art and about conveying her passion and skills to her students. She cares about other people but isn’t always good at understanding them. Compromise doesn’t come easily to her. She’s plagued by self doubt in some areas despite being blithely self confident in others. Wasley has drawn Free very vividly, and in large part the novel works because she’s such an attractive character. Readers will wish they could be her, or be friends with her.

Shortly after her return home, Free meets Constable Finn Kelly. An immediate attraction sparks, but although they’re both single, Finn seems to be holding back. Free can’t work it out. He’s happy enough to go out with other girls, and every unattached girl in town seems to be throwing herself at him.

Finn is also a strong character, realistic but swoon worthy. Physically gorgeous, and a thoroughly decent human being, who wouldn’t fall for him?

Wasley portrays the connection between these two vividly: it’s believable and enviable. Unfortunately, the plotting lets the novel down somewhat. Every event and plot point is predictable, and obvious well before it happens. The precise details of an event might not be clear, but you know that event is going to happen. Mostly this doesn’t impact too much on a reader’s enjoyment, but early on I did roll my eyes a bit at a very obvious misunderstanding between Finn and Free which I felt was a bit too drawn out.

If you like romances, this is a sweet (and largely credible) story of love in a small town. You’ll like the main characters, and be cheering them on to the inevitable end. They’re a lot of fun to spend time with, and the rather obvious plot doesn’t hinder that.

This guest review was submitted by Lorraine Cormack, one of our long-time Beauty and Lace Club members. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us Lorraine.