Book Review: The Busy Mum’s Guide to Weight Loss

Author: Rhian Allen

ISBN: 978-1-76055-811-6

RRP: $34.99

Publication Date: 24/04/2018

Publisher: Pan Macmillan Australia

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

I got an amazingly exciting surprise in my PO Box a couple of weeks ago and being as how I am a busy mum, it’s been sitting on my desk ever since just waiting for me to give it the attention it so desperately deserves.

We have featured The Healthy Mummy a couple of times over the years, we have shared recipes and talked about a couple of the cookbooks. This is a lifestyle plan that has gone from strength to strength and seems to be everywhere at the moment. It is certainly a popular lifestyle brand garnering popularity and positive publicity. I think I could pretty safely assume that anyone reading here has at least heard of the brand.

The Healthy Mummy is a health and wellbeing brand that began with a website where founder Rhian Allen wanted to help mums lose baby weight in a way that was safe and sustainable. Years of dedication, hard work and a team of likeminded people have grown the brand to include smoothie powders, active wear, clothing, accessories, cookbooks, 28 day challenge plans and a host of online support groups. The list is always growing as new things are formulated and the more it grows the more the foundations of a lifestyle change is cemented rather than a fad diet.

Smoothie Powders are a great hit but I think the big drawcard now is the 28 day challenges. Meal plans, exercise plans, online support and accountability. The thing is not everyone can afford the challenges (even though there are some amazing specials); there is a wide range of free recipes available on line but I think that’s more a one meal at a time type practicality.

The Busy Mum’s guide to Weight Loss includes everything you need for a 28 day challenge. There is a complete 28 day Meal Plan and a complete 28 day Exercise plan, as well as all the information you need to get started.

I haven’t delved right into the plan yet but there are a couple of recipes in the book that I have already tried. There are also a couple I look forward to trying sooner rather than later

The Healthy Mummy isn’t about starving yourself skinny, it isn’t about huge restrictions and cutting out the treats in life. It’s about making healthier choices, some substitutions and keeping it both budget, and family, friendly. I think there are a lot of dishes here that my family will enjoy, but I probably need to refrain from telling them what’s in it.

The book is set up to give you complete meal plans, 7 days a week for 3 meals and 3 snacks per day; and it’s setup that all the meals are different. The beauty is that it’s all customisable so you can swap meals out and make big batches so that they do more than one meal.

The Busy Mum’s Guide to Weight Loss offers some invaluable advice for those starting out on their weight-loss journey, talks about the timesaving benefits of meal prep and offers handy tips on how to get your activity levels up.

One thing I have discovered is quite a stand out difference with The Healthy Mummy compared to similar things on the market and that is that it has the flexibility to adapt and cater for individuals; no two people are the same and in that same vein no two people will have the exact same needs or journey.

You are encouraged to do that math and work out how many calories you need to eat to get the best results, it’s not about dropping to low calories because if you drop too low the body decides to go into energy storing mode and that’s not a great option for anyone trying to lose weight.

I did a glancing read through today and the set-out is simply gorgeous. It is simple and easy to navigate, with one week sections and each daily meal plan comes with a calorie total to help you with accountability. If you stick to the meal plan as is there is a shopping list at the beginning of each week.

One thing that it does pay to note, which I have seen is quite a common dilemma facing those starting out on their journey, is that when you start it isn’t quite as budget friendly because the pantry staples aren’t quite what they used to be. Now it’s almond meal, wholemeal and spelt flours etc and that’s generally not what you already have.

Dietary restrictions and allergies are not a problem following The Healthy Mummy meal plans because there are tips on how to substitute, and how to substitute for flavours you aren’t a fan of and that was a big one for me as I don’t eat fish.

I would tell you about some of the meals I look forward to trying but I don’t really have the room. There’s a one pot bolognaise, minestrone, porridge, biscuits and slices. I can’t wait to get into preparing and watch the benefits for my entire family.

These meal plans can be followed by pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and the exercise plan has considered postnatal bodies in the workouts.

The Busy Mum’s Guide to Weight Loss brings together Rhian’s favourite recipes and exercises from The Healthy Mummy 28 Day Weight Loss Challenge app.

The book is out now and in high demand, it has sold out in stores across the country and been reprinted already. It has been at the top of the bestseller’s list for weeks on end and people are raving about it. Definitely worth the investment if you can find one, and if you can’t then keep looking because I’m sure it will be back on the shelves soon.

For more information you can find The Healthy Mummy on the Facebook page, Instagram, the Lose Baby Weight and The Healthy Mummy websites.

The Busy Mum’s Guide to Weight Loss is published by Pan Macmillan and available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

