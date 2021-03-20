BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB:The Bushranger’s Wife

March 20, 2021
veronica
3 Comments
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]

Cheryl Adnams goes beyond the stories of the bushrangers of colonial Australia to the women that love them. What type of woman would marry a bushranger, a criminal?

Prudence has moved from England to Australia with her grandmother Lady Deidre Stanforth. When they are held up by a bushranger, introducing himself as Jack the Devil, on their very first day in Victoria rather than be afraid Prudence is thrilled by the excitement and adventure this new land held.

Jack Fairweather businessman and closet bushranger, Jack the Devil, loves his carefree life and the thrill of the heist. He vows he will never settle down. But after holding up the carriage of Prudence and Lady Stanforth he can’t get the young woman out of his mind.

It’s 1861 and girls are brought up to be subservient and dutiful. Prudence knows this and has done her best to comply but she sees her move to Australia as a last chance to run wild and spread her wings until she must settle into the marriage of a grandmother approved suitor.

I loved Prudence’s character. She was wild, rebellious, full of life and could be persuasive, even quite devious when she wanted something. She was intelligent and inquisitive and was well-read. She was raised to be delicate and dainty but her true nature was to be fierce and determined. The more she tasted freedom the more she wanted. She was a young woman before her time.

Jack was the most delectable anti-hero. Handsome, charming and a true gentleman. Even though he was a bushranger and thus a criminal his cheeky, easy going manner made it easy to look past this. He was the perfect fit for Pru.

The Bushranger’s Wife is a story filled with passion, danger, adventure and the true power of love. It is fast-paced and heartwarming, flirty and sensual. It has all the elements of a perfect romance read.

This was my first book by Cheryl Adnams and I am now eager to read some of Cheryl’s backlist.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Bushranger’s Wife by Cheryl Adnams. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781489291134
Copy courtesy of Harper Collins

You May Also Like:

Book Club: The Story of Our Life
Book Club: Secrets of the Tulip Sisters
BOOK CLUB: The Greek Escape
Book Club: Heart Breaker

3 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB:The Bushranger’s Wife

  1. I thoroughly enjoyed The Bushrangers Wife by Cheryl Adnams and I look forward to reading other books by her.
    The story is set in Central Victoria in the 1860’s and follows the romance of Jack The Devil the bush ranger and Prudence one of his robbery victims who leaves her family following the revalation of a family secret and the life that they then lead.
    A great read that I give 5 stars.

    Reply

  2. I just couldn’t put this book down and read it in a day! What is not to like about a Bushranger and a well to do English girl!
    Jack the Devil is so likeable as he leads a double life and Prudence who leads a well respected life lead by her dominant Grandmother! Theft by highway is their first meeting. A meeting which both don’t forget and chance meetings reflect their growing love! Deception, theft, family rifts, friendships, love and the unexpected all in one book.
    Works for me!!! Cheryl Adnams you wrote a truly exciting tale!

    Reply

  3. The Bushranger’s Wife – Cheryl Adnams
    Lady Carrington and her Grand-daughter Prudence are travelling to their new home in the Victorian town of Ballarat when their carriage is stopped by three bushrangers who ransack their belongings taking anything valuable.
    Their leader, Jack the Devil approaches the two woman inside the carriage asking questions and taking Prudence’s earrings, hair clip and her sentimentally valuable locket belonging to her late Mother.
    Prudence notices Jack’s distinctive honey coloured eyes and is surprised when rather than feeling scared she actually feels excited.
    When they meet again at a local horse race where Jack is in disguise as a well reguarded business man, Jack agrees to return Prue’s locket in exchange for a kiss and they both feel a spark between them.
    Unbeknownst to Prue, her Grandmother has arranged her marriage to a respectable older man, despite her feelings towards Jack she understands this is the sensible way for her to spend her future.
    But when Prue finds out her Grandmother has been keeping a terrible secret from her Prue runs away from her safe life straight in to the arms of Jack and his dangerous life.
    This book is such a lovely love story with a strong, opinionated, gutsy female lead, I loved it!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *