BOOK CLUB: Without A Doubt

Author: Fleur McDonald
ISBN: 978-1-76063-315-8
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: April 2019
Publisher: Allen & Unwin
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Without A Doubt is another novel that takes us back in time to the early career of Dave Burrows, another story to help us get to know his backstory and understand his character a little better.
My reading life has been hampered of late, A LOT, and it is taking me WEEKS to finish a book; even when I love it. Without a Doubt was devoured quicker than my Easter chocolate in a short matter of days. I should attribute at least a little of the credit to school holidays, long weekends and a family outing where I wasn’t the driver but a lot of the credit goes to the fact that I could not put it down.
Detective Dave Burrows has settled well into the small WA town of Barrabine. It isn’t what he wants long term but it is a step towards his long term goals. He is enjoying the small community policing and has built a strong relationship with his partner but he’s still worried that his wife isn’t happy. She struggled to settle in when they first moved to town but things got better and she made a good go of it. Now that Melinda is home with Bec she seems to be struggling again, she is missing the family she had to leave behind in the city and resenting the amount of time Dave spends at work.
Things come to a head when Dave finally lets the situation with his father-in-law get him to the point of no return and everything changes.
Without A Doubt is engaging and well paced, a read that kept some interesting little twists nice and quiet until the very end but I feel like it wrapped up a little too quickly. I’m left with some questions that I just don’t know if I will ever have answers to.
Fleur McDonald has a wealth of farming experience in rural Australia and she employs that knowledge to pen a tale of small communities, mustering and stock losses.
This is a tale that travels far and wide, with storylines encompassing both ends of our wide brown land. Dave Burrows is stationed in the West Australian town of Barrabine and the story takes us from there to Nundrew, a very similar town in Queensland. The link begins quite tenuous and circumstantial but the deeper we delve, and the more danger Dave finds himself in, the stronger the links.
McDonald explores undercover policing and cattle theft with insight and intrigue. Her writing is plausible and the undercover policing aspect was quite obviously well researched.
The toll of police work on families is explored with the dangers of everyday policing, before going further into the stress and fear that goes along with undercover work. The complete disconnect with everything about your life to take on a role that is destined to be life changing, every single time.
Once again McDonald explores the effects that a major move has on Melinda. She learned to live with the small town, the distance from her family and the commitment of Dave to his work when it was just the two of them but things have changed now that there’s three of them. Part of Melinda’s settling in was finding a job that she loved, now that she’s home with Bec that outlet is not there for her.
Raising a baby, any child actually, is hard work and you need support. It is certainly a time that you feel the distance from your family and it doesn’t help when that family is forever rubbing that distance in, making sure you know that it could be easier if you were closer. That disconnect from family, from the community you live in with the break from work and the rigorous demands of a young child can definitely impact your happiness and it takes work to overcome that. I think McDonald has explored this aspect relatively well though we read from Dave’s perspective so never quite make it all the way into Melinda’s head.
Without a Doubt is another fantastic read, another trip back in time to learn more about a young Detective Dave Burrows. This is a Detective Dave Burrows story so it is linked to other novels but I’m not sure it’s really a linear type series that you have to read in order. The previous release is Where The River Runs which we featured as a book club read but I haven’t quite got to yet, much to my dismay, and that features Det. Burrows but I’m not sure of it’s time setting. Fool’s Gold is the earlier release which is set in 1997 when the Burrows couple first arrive in Barrabine so if there is any book to read before this one, that’s probably it. Having said that, I think Without A Doubt works beautifully as a stand alone.
Another engaging read that shines a light on rural Australia and captivated me start to finish. Thank you for another brilliant book Fleur McDonald.
Becc McNally says
I was excited to be chosen to read and review Without a Doubt as I am a huge fan of Fleur McDonald.
I have read all of Fleur’s books and Without a Doubt did not disappoint!
It was great to catch up with Detective Dave Burrows again seeing where his life had taken him.
I really felt like I was in Dave’s shoes, I felt his pain, his love for his family and his pride for his job.
The only thing I didn’t like was the fact the story had to end!
I’d love to read more adventures of Detecive Dave Burrows and his family.
Thank you Beauty and Lace, Allen & Unwin and most of all Fleur McDonald for the chance to read an amazing story!
Genevieve Heatly says
This book was another fantastic read by Fleur Macdonald.
She is a great aussie author and this book didnt disappoint thats for sure.
Renee Hermansen says
Thanks to Allen & Unwin and Beauty and Lace for this book, ‘Without a doubt” by Fleur McDonald.
Following the story of Dave Burrows in his work and home life. His struggles and achievements are told in a way that keep you enthralled and I could not put the book down.
The story of a policeman’s life and the effect it has on his family. The sacrifices one must make on a daily basis and then to go undercover and leave everyone and everything behind is an ordeal on everyone involved as well as being extremely dangerous.
Also this book shows an insight into the farming and mustering side of the country towns which was informative and interesting.
I haven’t read any other books in the Dave Burrows storyline but it was a good stand alone book anyway and makes me want to read more as it was very well written.
sabrina brookman says
It was great to learn what Dave began his career and how to try and keep his family safe it was another great book written by Fleur McDonald and a big thank to beauty and lace and Allen and Unwin for the occasion to read this beautifully written book
Janelle says
Thanks to Beauty and Lace Club and Allen & Unwin I read ‘Without a Doubt’ by Fleur McDonald. Fleur is a popular rural author and I have read others of hers before and have enjoyed them.
‘Without a Doubt’ is the 3rd novel featuring Detective Dave Burrows but you don’t need to read the other 2 books before this one, it can be read standalone.
This book explores a little of what it’s like to be part of a police officer’s life. Unfortunately people will do bad things so Dave has to investigate numerous serious crimes. All this does take a toll on family life.
The story surrounding the crimes was well written and interesting enough to keep me reading but I did feel the flow of the book was a little stilted at the start but settled towards the end of the book which was really good and then it stopped suddenly. There were a few things that happened that didn’t seem like they would happen right then but felt it did because the author needed to end the book.
Despite this it is a good book and is worth a read.
Lynn Sinclair says
I could not put this book down. I devoured it.
Fleur McDonald has yet again brought us a page turner of a story, all set in our own land, so you really feel a part of the story.
Dave Burrows loves his wife and baby girl, and also loves his job, but will it cost him his family?
Going deep undercover to prove illegal mustering, as well as murders, could just see him lose his own life.!
I have read all of Fleur McDonald’s books, all so well written, and this one is no exception.
I hope there are more stories written around the life of Det Dave Burrows.
Thank you Beauty and Lace, Allen & Unwin and most of all Fleur McDonald for the chance to read yet another amazing story!
Justine says
I do have a strong love for rural Australian romance and Fleur McDonald has always been highly regarded in my books! So of course, I had to get my mitts on this straight away and give it a read!
Detective Dave Burrows finds himself on the wrong side of the law as he searches for the link between a murdered man and illegal stock trading in this suspenseful rural crime novel.
Detective Dave Burrows returns in the most compelling and exciting case of his early career.
In Barrabine, as Dave’s workload skyrockets, Melinda, Dave’s wife, is unhappy about being left alone so much to raise their eighteen-month-old daughter, Bec. It’s not how Dave wants it either, but complaints, leads and crimes all have to be investigated – it’s what he joined the force for.
Melinda’s interfering father isn’t helping. He’s never thought that Dave was right for his daughter and he’s not shy about telling Dave what he’s doing wrong. When things come to a head at home, Dave’s policing mate, Spencer, comes up with a plan.
In the most dangerous mission of his life, Dave knows what he’s risking. If he’s found out, he’ll never see Melinda or Bec again. Of that he’s sure.
Another well written book by Fleur, Without a doubt took us back to the story of Dave Burrows local cop. Dave has always been a bit of a funny character for me, I’m still unsure if I like him or not but I do enjoy these books! They are always so easy to read, and I love the fact that even if I have a lot going on in my life and feel I can’t concentrate on a book, these books Are perfect for that as they are so easy to read. Can’t wait for the next one!
olivia says
Fleur McDonalds is an accomplished Australian rural fiction novelist. Her books are hard to put down, are so well written and the characters are interesting and compelling. This is especially evident here when the main man Detective Dave Burrows returns to solve another case. In this book Dave juggles the traits of his job with the balance of meeting the needs of his young family with his wife Melinda.
His determination to further his career is tested. Dave must not let his family troubles cloud his judgement and put his and his family’s life at risk in this next mission.
I have gleefully read a handful of Fleur McDonald’s books. Without a doubt this is a fast paced gripping story that won’t leave you disappointed.
Thank You to Beauty and Lace Book Club and Allen and Unwin Publishers for the reading and reviewing opportunity. I highly recommend this novel.
Emma says
Without a Doubt by Fleur McDonald is the second in the Dave Burrows series and is a ripper! It’s one of Fleurs best, right from the start I was sucked in and wanted to keep on reading!
Dave has been in Barrabine for nearly two years, whilst he loves being there his wife Melinda hates it, Dave works long hours at times and she is home alone looking after there 18 month old daughter Bec.
Looking for a missing person, leads Dave’s partner Spencer to being contacted by an old mate Justin, who was his partner in Barrabine a long time ago, he has an unidentified body and cattle duffing going on.
Meanwhile on the Homefront when Melinda’s parents visit things come to a head with Melinda’s interfering father and Dave leading to Melinda taking some time out.
Justin needs a hand solving the cattle duffing and Dave is the perfect man to help out, whilst it gives Dave time to sort out where he wants to go, the tasks isn’t without risks, Dave needs to make sure he comes back in one piece and fight for his family.
I love Fleurs books and this one was great! The suspense has you continuing to turn pages, unable to put the book down! My only complaint would be it ended quite suddenly without being quite finished, I hope that means the next Dave Burrows book will finish this story off!
Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Allen and Unwin for the chance to review Without a Doubt