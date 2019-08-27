BOOK CLUB: Where the Dead Go

Author: Sarah Bailey
ISBN: 9781760529321
Publisher: Allen & Unwin
Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for the opportunity to read Where The Dead Go by Sarah Bailey.
First Day Missing: Abbey a 15 year old girl has gone missing after a party in the middle of the night. She has family problems, an abusive father, so it could be presumed she has just simply run away.
Second Day Missing: Abbey’s boyfriend 17 year old Rick is found brutally murdered. The question is, is Abbey responsible for his murder or is she a victim too.
Gemma Woodstock a police detective is in her home town attending her ex and father of her 8 year old son’s funeral. She overhears a request for assistance with a missing person and murder case. Rather than return to her job in Sydney she begs to be sent to Fairhaven a coastal holiday town to head the investigation.
Gemma has a lot of personal issues to deal with. She would rather bury herself in her work which will buy her some time to deal with her past and present relationships .Gemma is haunted by a similar missing person case she has worked on.
With each day missing, more of the town’s residents become suspects.
Gemma is determined to find Abbey and solve the murder. The plot is multi layered. It is suspenseful, a gripping read, keeping you guessing until the end.
The book has a haunting title and a suspenseful cover. If you love thrillers, then this is the book for you. I thoroughly recommend and enjoyed it.
It turns out that Where The Dead Go is the third book featuring Detective Gemma Woodstock. It definitely can be read as a stand alone book. I haven’t read The Dark Lake or Into the Night, but definitely plan to!
Comments
LorraineC says
This is the third novel to feature Gemma Woodstock, and Bailey does a fantastic job of writing an engrossing novel that will absorb both new readers and those who have read the previous novels.
It’s four years since the events of “Into the Dark”. Detective Gemma Woodstock is now based in Sydney, but has been drawn back to her hometown by a family crisis. She finds the small town as smothering as ever – if not worse – and leaps at the opportunity to take on an investigation in a small coastal town. Solving a murder and looking for a missing girl seem like a much better option than dealing with her grief, and that of her small son. Gemma’s never been great at dealing with personal stuff, and now it’s just spilling out left, right and centre, and most of it she can’t avoid. But maybe she can defer it a while with this investigation…
If you’ve met Gemma Woodstock before, then the novel moves her complex and thorny character forwards in ways that are interesting, credible, and a natural outgrowth of her previous behaviour. I really enjoyed this aspect of the novel. It was great to read about someone who was neither treading water nor moving forward in unexpected jerks and revelations; instead Gemma is gradually changing, prompted in part by her work.
On the other hand, if you’re a new reader, Gemma is a very understandable and complex character, and Bailey helps you to get into her head quickly. She’s one of the more believable characters I’ve read recently.
The plot is a compelling mystery as well. For many readers of crime novels, part of the pleasure is trying to beat the detective to the solution. You’ll have your work cut out here; it’s genuinely challenging to assess who’s done what and why. Few readers, I think, will anticipate all of it. Despite the complexity, Bailey unwinds her plot in a way that feels completely credible.
I found this novel hard to put down in places. The first few chapters move slowly and deliberately, but the pace picks up once Gemma begins her investigation, and by half way through I was really resentful when I had to stop reading for a while. By then I cared as deeply as Gemma does, and desperately wanted to know what would happen.
“Where the Dead Go” is a top notch crime thriller that will stick with you for a long time. It’s powerful, memorable, and offers both a tight plot and empathetic characters. It really doesn’t get much better than this novel.
Sarah says
I dont usually choose books in the thriller genre so wasn’t sure if I’d enjoy reading this.
At first the writing style made it hard to sink into but once I was a few chapters in I found it hard to put down.
There were twists and turns that made it hard to guess the outcome but I liked that and it made me want to get to the end of the book.
I’m now going to search out Sarah Bailey’s other books.