BOOK CLUB: Where the Dead Go

Author: Sarah Bailey

ISBN: 9781760529321

Publisher: Allen & Unwin

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for the opportunity to read Where The Dead Go by Sarah Bailey.

First Day Missing: Abbey a 15 year old girl has gone missing after a party in the middle of the night. She has family problems, an abusive father, so it could be presumed she has just simply run away.

Second Day Missing: Abbey’s boyfriend 17 year old Rick is found brutally murdered. The question is, is Abbey responsible for his murder or is she a victim too.

Gemma Woodstock a police detective is in her home town attending her ex and father of her 8 year old son’s funeral. She overhears a request for assistance with a missing person and murder case. Rather than return to her job in Sydney she begs to be sent to Fairhaven a coastal holiday town to head the investigation.

Gemma has a lot of personal issues to deal with. She would rather bury herself in her work which will buy her some time to deal with her past and present relationships .Gemma is haunted by a similar missing person case she has worked on.

With each day missing, more of the town’s residents become suspects.

Gemma is determined to find Abbey and solve the murder. The plot is multi layered. It is suspenseful, a gripping read, keeping you guessing until the end.

The book has a haunting title and a suspenseful cover. If you love thrillers, then this is the book for you. I thoroughly recommend and enjoyed it.

It turns out that Where The Dead Go is the third book featuring Detective Gemma Woodstock. It definitely can be read as a stand alone book. I haven’t read The Dark Lake or Into the Night, but definitely plan to!

15 of our Beauty and Lace members are reading Where the Dead Go by Sarah Bailey. You can read their feedback in the comments section below, or contribute to the conversation with your own thoughts on the book. Review copies are courtesy of the publisher.