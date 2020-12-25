BOOK CLUB

BOOK CLUB: Treasury

December 23, 2020
melissat
2 Comments
Maeve Binchy passed away in 2012 and all I can say is what an absolute delight it was to read this novel containing 43 short stories.  If you are a fan of Maeve you will know most have been published before but as a special bonus, 5 unpublished stories are included.  

You will be transported on a trip around the world with stories based in Australia, New York, Greece, and Ireland to name a few.  They are all set around Christmas time and the expectations we all have for the festive season and human interactions.  

Christmas means spending more time with family, showing gratitude and loving, sharing, and making people happy but it is not always the case and Maeve has encompassed this in her short stories in a very realistic way. 

Each story is a take on a familiar festive romance trope; love is lost then found, second chance love, new love, friendships being forged, pregnancies, friends to lovers, grumpy people finding joy, exciting travel adventures. They aren’t particularly about Christmas or New Year’s, but the holidays provide the backdrop for the stories and somehow make the romance all that much sweeter. 

I must admit I am not a huge fan of Christmas but I confess I am a Christmas romance addict. I watch Hallmark holiday movies and enjoy Christmas baking shows. I especially love when romance authors have their books turned into films. 

Treasury is warm, heartbreaking, joyful, and generous but most of all comforting. We fall into the glittery red and green spangled world of Christmas with our characters and our hearts are warmed and we’re glad to be in their universe as they find happiness, even if just for a little while.

A book I highly recommend for the Christmas break or a great gift idea. 

Thank you to Beauty & Lace and Allen & Unwin AU for the chance to read and review. 

ISBN: 9781760879228 / Publisher: Allen & Unwin AU

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Treasury. You can read their reviews below, or add your own!

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Treasury

  1. Absolutely loved this book and it is just perfect for now. 40 plus short stories so it is easy to pick up and put down, something appreciated when there are so many other things screaming for our time at the moment. The short stories are all Christmas centred one way or another, similar yet very different and all with something to think about.

    I am really pleased I was selected for this book as it has been a “breath of fresh air” needed after such a crazy year. I love Christmas and so many of the stories center on that love of Christmas but for many it is a time to get through as well as a person can as it brings little joy. Some of the stories recognise and acknowledge this feeling.

    It is a book that will be opened again and again, reading a few stories or just one and then returning to it at a later time. An absolute delight that holds something for everyone. Thank you sincerely, Beauty and Lace and Allen and Unwin for my copy. I thoroughly enjoyed it.

  2. “Treasury” is a collection of short stories of remarkably high standard. I’ve long held that it’s near on impossible for every story of a collection to be equally enjoyed by a reader, but this collection seriously tested that theory.

    Binchy’s understanding of people is what makes this collection so successful. In many stories not very much at all happens, and certainly nothing extraordinary. And yet those same stories have a strong emotional impact, striking a note of humanity that makes you feel deeply for the characters.

    I usually prefer not to read too many short stories at once; normally I’d read a collection of this size over a couple of months. In some ways this collection might have benefited from this approach, because there is a similarity of theme between many of the stories (quite a few set around the Christmas period) that became a little predictable towards the end. However, the stories had a strong enough emotional punch that reading them all together seemed appropriate.

    Most of the stories are fairly short. This economy of prose means no wasted words. Binchy is not a lyrical writer, but nor do her stories feel spare – just perfectly judged. The point of the story is fairly evident, too; you don’t have to dig too far. Only one or two stories really invited further reflection.
    However, the brevity of the stories usually made the emotional impact a little stronger too. Binchy engages you with a character, then gives you an event to upset them, and then whacks you with the denoument – and packs an emotional punch with it.

    I enjoyed this far more than I normally enjoy collections of short stories, and I think many readers of general fiction will also appreciate it. Binchy was an outstanding writer when it came to understanding and reflecting ordinary people, and is more affecting than you might initially expect.

    The consistently high standard of the short stories increases the reader’s enjoyment; there’s not a truly bad story here, although as I noted, some of the themes become a little repetitive towards the end of the collection.

