BOOK CLUB: Treasury

Maeve Binchy passed away in 2012 and all I can say is what an absolute delight it was to read this novel containing 43 short stories. If you are a fan of Maeve you will know most have been published before but as a special bonus, 5 unpublished stories are included.

You will be transported on a trip around the world with stories based in Australia, New York, Greece, and Ireland to name a few. They are all set around Christmas time and the expectations we all have for the festive season and human interactions.

Christmas means spending more time with family, showing gratitude and loving, sharing, and making people happy but it is not always the case and Maeve has encompassed this in her short stories in a very realistic way.

Each story is a take on a familiar festive romance trope; love is lost then found, second chance love, new love, friendships being forged, pregnancies, friends to lovers, grumpy people finding joy, exciting travel adventures. They aren’t particularly about Christmas or New Year’s, but the holidays provide the backdrop for the stories and somehow make the romance all that much sweeter.

I must admit I am not a huge fan of Christmas but I confess I am a Christmas romance addict. I watch Hallmark holiday movies and enjoy Christmas baking shows. I especially love when romance authors have their books turned into films.

Treasury is warm, heartbreaking, joyful, and generous but most of all comforting. We fall into the glittery red and green spangled world of Christmas with our characters and our hearts are warmed and we’re glad to be in their universe as they find happiness, even if just for a little while.

A book I highly recommend for the Christmas break or a great gift idea.

