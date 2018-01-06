Book Club: The Wife Between Us

Rating: 4.0. From 2 votes. Please wait...

Author: Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

ISBN: 9781509842827

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Wife Between Us is a story that will keep you guessing I have no doubt about that. The copy I read is an uncorrected proof and when I got to the end of Part 1 something big happened that left me wondering if something had gone amiss in editing and the story had gotten confused, now that I have finished I am confident that it was no error; it was a tool of story-telling to keep readers on their toes. It also means that a spoilerless review is going to be very difficult to come by.

I love reading suspense novels but I find it very difficult to review them because deciding what information can be shared that won’t spoil anything is much easier said than done.

The blurb talks about the book you think you are reading and the assumptions you make as you travel deeper into the story. The stories spoken of in the blurb are the stories you are reading but there is so much more to it than that; so much more than the assumptions you make about the characters.

The Wife Between Us is the story of a woman in love and looking forward to marrying her Prince Charming, a wealthy and charismatic man who doesn’t like to talk about his past. It is also the story of a woman obsessed with the fiancé of her ex-husband, her replacement. We see the unhealthy behaviour, the stalking, the drinking and the escalation of behaviour.

This story is the collaborative effort of Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, and a collaborative novel is always intriguing to me as I try to work out how it came together out of two great minds. Any collaborative novel creates great intrigue but when you make it a suspense I am even more invested, I would love to understand the process as two authors need to understand the characters. I found this story to be put together extremely well considering the subject matter and the need to build scepticism in the reliability of the narrator.

I am on holidays and found this to be excellent holiday reading, not so excellent holiday reviewing though. I finished it almost a week ago and am now having even more trouble trying to review than I did then, and I am on holiday with limited computer access and even more limited quiet time so rather than try to write a long and involved review of a suspense novel I think I will keep it short and sweet so I can keep reading.

The Wife Between Us is a look at the cycles of relationships, the lies we sometimes need to tell ourselves and the lengths we will sometimes go to. The story-telling was tight, the characters were actually really well fleshed and drawn considering the fuzziness that was required to draw out the suspense.

If you love a good suspense and like a story that will make you think then I would definitely recommend picking this one up.

Thanks to Pan MacMillan 10 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading and reviewing The Wife Between Us so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

The Wife Between Us is available now through Pan MacMillan, Booktopia, Angus & Robertson Bookworld and where all good books are sold.

