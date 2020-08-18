BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Wedding Dress

August 10, 2020
annaw
2 Comments
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

By Danielle Steele

The Deveraux family were among the most important members of 1920s San Francisco society, and the wedding of their daughter, Eleanor, to wealthy banker Alexander Allen would be the highlight of the 1929 social calendar.


The wedding, held in the family’s magnificent Pacific Heights mansion, was everything they’d hoped, and Eleanor’s dress was a triumph. Designed by one of the most famous fashion houses in Paris, it was exquisite in every way.

But the dream life was about to come to an end, along with the most perfect honeymoon in Europe, when Alex received news of the Wall Street Crash. It seemed that the family was about to lose everything . . .

In the years that followed, the Deveraux lived through periods of huge social and political change, not only in America but in the rest of the world. What brought them together was the beautiful wedding dress, first worn by Eleanor, which remained a family heirloom and continued to hold a special place in the hearts of a family desperate to survive the turmoil and changing fortunes of the times.

ISBN: 9781509878079
Copies courtesy of the publisher, Pan MacMillan Australia

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Wedding Dress by Danielle Steele. You can read their feedback in the comments section below, or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

Book Review: The Husband's Secret
BOOK CLUB: The Paris Seamstress
Book Club: Beneath The Skin
Book Club Reads February 2019

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Wedding Dress

  1. I read The Wedding Dress by Danielle Steel and enjoyed it as just about all her books. I liked the fact that even though successive brides in the family wore the dress, there was at least one who rebelled against the tradition and did her own thing. It was positive to read about the family’s fight to get there wealth back.

    Reply

  2. The Wedding dress follows the story of 4 generations of women and their lives starting in 1928 with the extremely wealthy mother Louise and daughter Eleanor Deveraux. The enchanted and luxurious lifestyle they lead and the expensive and beautiful debutante ball gown they travel to Paris to have custom designed and then later Eleanor’s even more extravagant however timeless wedding dress.

    The story begins in a fairy-tale style setting of love and romance; however, it quickly changes as their lives turn upside down both on a global world scale and on their own individual personal level.

    I really enjoyed Eleanor and her mother’s characters. Eleanor being the major character of the book bought a strong, loving, and supportive feel to the book.

    I enjoyed the content of the story and the characters. I did however find that the story was fast paced and as though there were major life events that were skimmed over to move onto the next life event. I would have liked some extra time with the characters dealing with and processing the hands they had been dealt.

    Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for the opportunity to read and review ‘The Wedding Dress’ by Danielle Steel.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *