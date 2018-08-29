BOOK CLUB: The Sunday Girl

Author: Pip Drysdale
ISBN: 9781925685824
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 1 September 2018
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Sunday Girl is marketed as a combination of The Girl on the Train and Before I Go To Sleep with a dash of Bridget Jones which sounds like a pretty big call, though I have to admit I haven’t read any of those books so couldn’t compare.
Pip Drysdale is a debut author who offers up a dark psychological thriller centring on a scorned woman and her quest for revenge.
Taylor Bishop is angry, hurt and gunning for payback after being destroyed by Angus Hollingsworth. She wants to destroy him the way he destroyed her; slowly, insidiously, irreparably.
The Art of War helps Taylor formulate her plan and when she puts it into action she changes her life forever.
The Sunday Girl is a gripping page turner that will keep you up as you race to the final pages looking for the answers. I can’t wait to sink my teeth into this one.
Thanks to Simon & Schuster 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Sunday Girl. Please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Cindy says
I could rave about this book but don’t want to give too much away.
I couldn’t even begin to imagine how Taylor got through everything in her life with so many emotions having to find her way out of a really tangled relationship.
I did not expect the ending, I felt like I was on the sidelines trying to warn Taylor to listen to the warning signs and not to do what she was going to do because that’s how engrossed I got.
Angus was the worst version of a human being and I really despised his conniving actions.
To me, this book details similar incidents of abuse (although we’d hate to think it) of what some people in real life could endure and I really felt sorry for Taylor to be entwined in such a relationship because she had been sucked in by Angus.
Even though Angus was the worst person, it also had some other great characters in it (Charlotte, Val, Kevin and David) and I enjoyed those parts and it kept me hoping that maybe one of them would be part of her life afterwards but….. You have to read it to find out, trust me its so worth the read! Thankyou Beauty and Lace, Simon and Shuster and most of all Pip Drysdale….. Wow this was one I won’t forget in a hurry.
andrea gill says
I absolutley loved this book, I devoured it in one day. Easy to read wellwritten. A tale of love & revenge gone wrong. Totally recommend it to anyone who enjoys a light read