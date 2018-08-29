BOOK CLUB: The Sunday Girl

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Pip Drysdale

ISBN: 9781925685824

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 1 September 2018

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Sunday Girl is marketed as a combination of The Girl on the Train and Before I Go To Sleep with a dash of Bridget Jones which sounds like a pretty big call, though I have to admit I haven’t read any of those books so couldn’t compare.

Pip Drysdale is a debut author who offers up a dark psychological thriller centring on a scorned woman and her quest for revenge.

Taylor Bishop is angry, hurt and gunning for payback after being destroyed by Angus Hollingsworth. She wants to destroy him the way he destroyed her; slowly, insidiously, irreparably.

The Art of War helps Taylor formulate her plan and when she puts it into action she changes her life forever.

The Sunday Girl is a gripping page turner that will keep you up as you race to the final pages looking for the answers. I can’t wait to sink my teeth into this one.

Pip Drysdale can be found on Facebook, Instagram and her Website.

Thanks to Simon & Schuster 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Sunday Girl. Please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.