BOOK CLUB: The Silence

January 26, 2021
melissat
2 Comments
The Silence is a short novel written by Don DeLillo.  It is a quick, easy read with an eerie, strange feeling that captivates you throughout the book. 

2022, Diane Lucas and Max Stenner are waiting in their Manhattan apartment for friends to arrive for their Super Bowl party. Tessa Berens and husband Jim Kripps are flying home to NJ from Paris to attend the party but don’t make it as their plane crash lands.

It is a miracle that all passengers survive and with minor scrapes.

Martin Dekker, one of Diane’s former students, is the only guest to arrive. Without warning the entire world’s technology systems shut down. 

Silence begins as no one can use any electronics, are in complete darkness with no idea what is happening, and no explanation given. It is a pandemic which raises anxiety for those that are so dependent and rely so heavily on the internet and phones to function.

People are forced to look at their lives and have conversations with each other, reflect alone and separate from an online persona to who they really are.

This book will make you think about how you would react if technology shut down. Our smartphones, laptops, and other such gadgets have become a part and parcel of our lives, things that we somehow cannot live without.

For me it was a good reflection to look back on my childhood free of computers, mobile phones and all that generations have today, it made me appreciate my freedom, creativity and playing outdoors even more.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Silence. You can read their reviews below, or add your own comments.

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Silence

  1. I was excited to read Don DeLillo’s new book ‘The Silence’. I’d heard good things about his literature but had never read any, so was thrilled to be chosen for this in the Beauty & Lace Book Club. Unfortunately this one did not resonate with me. It was easy enough to read (in a glorious typewriter font) and quite slim, so reading it in one sitting is achievable. The story, however, is most unusual and fairly obtuse. It seems that some catastrophic event, maybe even an end-of-world catastrophe, suddenly occurs in Manhattan on Superbowl Sunday, 2022. But we never do find out what happens, it is completely vague and almost incidental to the story. We follow mainly two couples and a single man as they react. The first couple are in a plane and about to be served ‘tea and sweets’ when the plane crashes. The second couple and the single man, as it turns out, are waiting for the first couple for a dinner party, when all power and communications suddenly go out. It becomes more bizarre from there. What I would have expected would be people struggling to make sense of the situation and morph into survival mode. Instead the book becomes almost a stream of consciousness ramble as the characters seem to ignore the massive elephant in the corner, and almost proselytize about various odd things, including baseball, which seem completely unrelated to the ‘event’. I think the main thing missing from this book is human connection. Each character seems insular and uncaring about most of the others, and/or has agendas that are either decidedly odd, or something we can’t really relate to. The ‘event’ seems to be almost ignored, apart from its inconvenience. And so the heart of the book misses its audience: empathic humanity, and how we relate to each other in a crisis. However, I also suspect this is indeed the book’s goal: to be a cautionary, haunting tale about how we relate to each other, and how things can change in an instant… Many thanks to Beauty & Lace Book Club and Pan MacMillan Australia for the chance to read this book. As I said, it’s not for me, but I imagine it will resonate with many.

  2. This book The Silence by Don DeLillo is a quick and easy read. This is not normally the type of book that I would read, as the format and style I am not really used to.
    I believe it is something set in the not to distant future about a blackout.
    The book concentrates on a couple in a unit that invite a man over to watch Superbowl. But shortly after the beginning of the game, comes the blackout.
    I actually found this hard to follow, so my review is going to end here.
    Thanks to Beauty and Lace.

