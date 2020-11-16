BOOK CLUB: The Shearer’s Wife

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The story of The Shearer’s Wife by Fleur McDonald begins in 1980. This is when we first meet Rose and Ian Kelly. Ian is a shearer who travels constantly following the shearing teams from station to station. Rose has always delighted in travelling along with him, but now that she is pregnant with twins it is becoming harder and harder to tolerate.

Rose goes into labour and struggles with a complicated birth. She then discovers newborn babies are not so easy to deal with! It becomes apparent that Ian doesn’t want to change his nomadic lifestyle, while Rose wants to set down roots.

Rose is offered a furnished house in the town of Barker. The battle begins as Rose and Ian try to sort out how they will raise their children.

The story flickers back and forth from 1980 to 2020. In 2020, the town of Barker becomes caught up in the world of drug crimes. What caused a much-respected member of the community to become involved in such a thing?

Zara works for the local journalist and she begins to investigate these crimes. Bit by bit she pieces things together. Not only does she help to solve the crime, but other mysteries too. This is when we see what seemed like two stories begin to merge and become one.

I really enjoyed reading this book. It grabbed me very quickly and wouldn’t let go. The perfect weekend read.

ISBN: 9781760876814 / Publisher: Allen & Unwin