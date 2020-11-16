BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Shearer’s Wife

November 16, 2020
meedee
1 Comment
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 2 Average: 5]

The story of The Shearer’s Wife by Fleur McDonald begins in 1980. This is when we first meet Rose and Ian Kelly.  Ian is a shearer who travels constantly following the shearing teams from station to station.  Rose has always delighted in travelling along with him, but now that she is pregnant with twins it is becoming harder and harder to tolerate. 

Rose goes into labour and struggles with a complicated birth. She then discovers newborn babies are not so easy to deal with! It becomes apparent that Ian doesn’t want to change his nomadic lifestyle, while Rose wants to set down roots.

Rose is offered a furnished house in the town of Barker. The battle begins as Rose and Ian try to sort out how they will raise their children.

The story flickers back and forth from 1980 to 2020. In 2020, the town of Barker becomes caught up in the world of drug crimes. What caused a much-respected member of the community to become involved in such a thing?  

Zara works for the local journalist and she begins to investigate these crimes. Bit by bit she pieces things together. Not only does she help to solve the crime, but other mysteries too. This is when we see what seemed like two stories begin to merge and become one.

I really enjoyed reading this book.  It grabbed me very quickly and wouldn’t let go. The perfect weekend read.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Shearer’s Wife by Fleur McDonald. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781760876814 / Publisher: Allen & Unwin

You May Also Like:

Guest Post: Karly Lane
BOOK CLUB: How To Be Perfect
Book Club: Six Ways To Sunday
Book Club: Sam's Best Shot

One thought on “BOOK CLUB: The Shearer’s Wife

  1. Fleur McDonald’s, The Shearer’s Wife is just fabulous. Dave Burrows features in several of Fleur’s books and I read The Farmer’s Choice first – a short story that gives an insight into Dave and why he joined the Police Force and didn’t stay with Farming. This short story is powerful and allows for deeper meaning than I would have had by just reading The Shearer’s Wife. I then read Starting From Now which comes before The Shearer’s Wife and loved that and appreciated getting to know Zara Ellison and her Mum as they dealt with the tragedy of her brother’s death, not long after her Father died tragically. Dave Burrows is central to this book too.
    While the stories can stand alone I felt I gained much greater enjoyment and understanding through reading the earlier works.
    The Shearer’s Wife begins in 1980 and for much of the book the timeline runs between 1980 and the present day. The series of apparently unconnected incidents joining 1980 and 2020 does not become evident until quite close to the end. The way they are connected is incredibly well written.
    Rose Kelly makes her home in Barker when she refuses to follow her husband from shearing shed to shearing shed without a proper home after the birth of twins. Barker is also home to The Ellisons after Zara, an investigative journalist returns to the district after her brother dies so she can support her Mother. It is also Detective Dave Burrows home.
    The way everything is woven together is masterful with nothing forced.
    Characterisations are wonderfully drawn, from main characters to incidental characters. The story is fascinating and gripping, suspenseful and caring. Dave Burrows is certain the arrest of a quiet, lovely lady who has full care of her Granddaughter is not as simple as it appears and he and his Senior Constable, Jack Higgins, who is also Zara’s boyfriend put their jobs in jeopardy trying to unravel the situation and help Essie, who has been arrested.
    Wonderfully warm, a deep understanding of Life on the Land and a caring community, filled with people who really care about others, I can’t imagine this novel not satisfying anyone who loves wonderful Australian Rural Fiction. It was fabulous, in my opinion and as good a book as any I have read recently.
    I can’t thank Beauty and Lace and Allen and Unwin enough for the opportunity to read this excellent book.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *