BOOK CLUB: The Shanghai Wife

Author: Emma Harcourt

ISBN: 978489249142

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 18 June 2018

Publisher: HQ Fiction

The Shanghai Wife is the debut historical novel of Emma Harcourt who says in the Author’s Note prefacing the novel that this is fiction inspired by her grandmother’s story.

Set in Shanghai, 1925, we are transported to a time and place far from anything any of us could comprehend today.

Annie Brand leaves country Australia for Shanghai with her new husband where they journey up the Yangtze and it’s all a great adventure until her husband sends Annie back to Shanghai, putting a rather large hole in her freedom.

Annie finds herself in the International Settlement, living alone and suffocated by the exclusive social scene. She is drawn into the completely different world that is the real Shanghai, seeing the world from the perspective of the local people, including the servants working at her husband’s Club.

Annie is curious and new to this world, she doesn’t understand the dangers and the complexities at play, she finds herself caught up in intrigue, conspiracy and passion that she was not prepared for nor could she see the far-reaching consequences.

This book is beautifully presented, flowers to begin each chapter and a glorious cover; a premise that intrigues me and a promise of exotic and lyrical prose.

Emma Harcourt can be found on Facebook and her Website.

