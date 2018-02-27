BOOK CLUB: The Rules of Backyard Croquet

Rating: 4.5. From 2 votes. Please wait...

Author: Sunni Overend

ISBN: 978-1-4607-5211-1

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Harper Collins

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Rules of Backyard Croquet is a new release with Harper Collins, but it was self-published by Overend back in 2013 as March.

The cover is eye catching and the title is quirky. This is a book that intrigues me because it does strike me as a little bit different.

Apple March was a fashion prodigy, and star pupil at a famed academy, but a scandal saw her disgraced and her career over before it began. Now she is in hiding working retail in a fashion boutique.

You can take the girl out of the academy but you can’t take the passion for fashion out of the girl. Her sister needs a wedding dress and Apple is happy to help, but fashion isn’t the only passion ignited and Apple finds herself embroiled in a time she wants forgotten.

Overend takes us from Melbourne to Paris and New York with lust, fame, fashion and the rich. A book that is sure to be filled with excitement and scandal. I look forward to finding the time to read it.

The Rules of Backyard Croquet is published by Harper Collins and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harper Collins 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Rules of Backyard Croquet so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

