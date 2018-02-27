BOOK CLUB: The Rules of Backyard Croquet

Author: Sunni Overend
ISBN: 978-1-4607-5211-1
RRP: $29.99
Publisher: Harper Collins
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Rules of Backyard Croquet is a new release with Harper Collins, but it was self-published by Overend back in 2013 as March.
The cover is eye catching and the title is quirky. This is a book that intrigues me because it does strike me as a little bit different.
Apple March was a fashion prodigy, and star pupil at a famed academy, but a scandal saw her disgraced and her career over before it began. Now she is in hiding working retail in a fashion boutique.
You can take the girl out of the academy but you can’t take the passion for fashion out of the girl. Her sister needs a wedding dress and Apple is happy to help, but fashion isn’t the only passion ignited and Apple finds herself embroiled in a time she wants forgotten.
Overend takes us from Melbourne to Paris and New York with lust, fame, fashion and the rich. A book that is sure to be filled with excitement and scandal. I look forward to finding the time to read it.
The Rules of Backyard Croquet is published by Harper Collins and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Harper Collins 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Rules of Backyard Croquet so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
SaveSave
Comments
Sharon says
The Rules of Backyard Croquet is not only about croquet game but about love and the fashion world.
The book is a good read and you can find out what happens in the game of croquet and fashion all at once.
meedee says
The first thing to love about this book is the title which leads you to believe that you will learn something about the game of croquet but of course you dont and the title tells you nothing about the story. The old ‘Dont judge a book by its cover’ steps in…if you actually want to learn the rules of backyard Croquet then this is not the book for you. If however you want to get wrapped up in a wonderful story that will take you on a ride through the fashion industry with a little tangled romance thrown in with misunderstandings and some struggles…then 100% this is a book that you will enjoy.
Apple March has amazing talent for fashion design and although its her dream to have her own label she didnt complete her fashion design course and instead of following her dream and becoming a designer she packed up her sewing machine and design skills and settled for working as a Manager of a clothing store. When her sister Poppy prods her from time to time about why she stopped and wont continue to design she is always met with stubborn resistance from Apple and zero answers. Poppy’s up coming wedding prompts Apple to design and make a wedding dress for her sister. Spending time working on this dress allows old passions to reignite and Apple is nudged back into the fashion world but that also means that events from her past that she hoped would remain buried will surface and need to be faced and dealt with.
I thoroughly enjoyed this book and found it to be a great book to read during our extreme rainy weather here in Queensland.
Kathryn Agar says
This story felt so real. It captured me and took me on an amazing journey. The fashion, the love stories, and the money. I was unsure of the how the title fitted the book at the beginning, but by the end, it was a great choice.Wow, would definitely recommend this book. Thanks, beauty and lace bookclub.
Trish Drinkwater says
I found “The Rules Of Backyard Croquet” by Sunni Overend delightful except for some of the language, which I could live without – however, I do know I’m old and I was born old fashioned!!!!
The cover is incredibly clever – it isn’t apparent until some way through the book but it then fits in brilliantly. The characterisation is excellent and we get to know the characters very well with them having definite reason to act as they do with so much from their past to haunt and overtake the present at times. I loved the way the interaction between the characters was written, with sympathy, understanding, love and a feeling of reality, even though the attachment with some of the characters with other characters in the book came from a slightly unreal beginning.
The way the fashion industry was woven through was particularly interesting. Descriptive detail of the beautiful clothing meant it was possible to form a real image of the garments and those wearing them. There are many stories woven into the one book and this is done incredibly well with the reader not ever “lost” but always able to connect one story with the others.
I think Sunni Overend sums up her philosophy in the last line of her acknowledgements with “Anyone seeking magic, joy and the road less travelled : just go. You have nothing to lose.” The way the book flows is testament to this and her writing reflects that.
A book that will have very wide appeal and entertainment value for many, I am very appreciative of the opportunity from Beauty and Lace and Harper Collins to be one of these readers. I look forward to reading Sunni’s first novel, “The Dangers of Truffle Hunting.”