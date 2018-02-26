BOOK CLUB: The Ruin

Author: Dervla McTiernan
ISBN: 9781460754214
RRP: $32.99
Publisher: Harper Collins
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
I am fast running out of month and am still looking at this one longingly, but I know that some of our readers are loving it.
The Rúin is another debut novel, also highly anticipated and with hotly contested rights.
Cormac Reilly is an Irish detective at the centre of this small-town mystery and that lends me to hope that it may just be the beginning. A detective novel could well become a series following the cases of a detective and that prospect excites me.
Young Garda Cormac Reilly responded to a call at a decrepit country house, when he arrived he found two silent children and their overdosed mother. Twenty years later, after years working in Dublin, he is back in Galway and tasked with re-investigating the case.
A body surfaces in the freezing waters of the river Corrib and the police rule Jack’s death a suicide, until his sister returns crying foul play with a determination to prove it.
The two deaths are linked and the story unfolds to tie the two together. This is a story of betrayal and the small town laws that live unwritten alongside the law. A story that takes us deep into the heart of Ireland and explores who will protect you when it’s the authorities you aren’t sure if you can trust.
I look forward to sinking my teeth into this one soon, and I really look forward to reading what our members have to say about the book.
Dervla McTiernan can be found on Facebook, Twitter and her Website.
The Rúin is published by Harper Collins and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Harper Collins 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Rúin so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Katrina says
Congratulations Dervla! I had not taken note that this was your debut novel and loved every second of The Ruin.
It was definitely not what I expected but so much more. The two stories entwine smoothly with the 20 year gap, a very believable story and timeline. Cormac is an interesting character and we get to see him from the beginning of his career to the more experienced detective. There was never any need for me to go back and search for events that happened along the way as the whole book flowed smoothly from start to finish. ( I did wish to find out more about the back story of Emma, but I realize that is not important to this book)
The sister , Maude, was an major part of your book and we only find out just enough about her to keep us wondering if there is more, did she , didn’t she! Certainly a person of many levels.
Looking forward to hearing more about Cormac and I wish you well on your next crime writing adventure!
mandy50 says
Two deaths – 20 years apart but they seem to be linked but how, why and who is behind these deaths?
The book starts in Ireland 1993 with a young Irish Detective named Cormac Reilly arriving at a house where a mother is dead and there are two children 5 and 15 sitting on the stairs. The 15 year old girl named Maude is very protective of her very quiet brother Jack. Detective Cormac takes them into the hospital and then we switch over to the year of 2013.
In 2013 we are introduced to a couple named Aisling and Jack. I found myself warming to them straight away.
A body is found in the river and it is thought to be a suicide or is it? This is where you just want to keep reading to find out what has happened. This really is such a great crime read which had me not wanting to put the book down for anything. Definitely a page turner for sure.
Detective Cormac is again on this case and he knows straight away that they are somehow linked but who to turn to, who to trust and who to believe.
The character of Maude always had me thinking she was guilty and then I would change my mind and say no, it can’t be her. Dervla certainly kept me thinking ahead of myself trying to guess the links to the deaths and what happened.
This book is such a compelling read. There are lots of other characters that you think along the lines, that maybe they are involved and no more. It got to the stage, I couldn’t trust too many of them.
There are characters though like Detective Cormac his partner Emma and Aisling where they are such strong characters that become so real to you. My heart was pounding with reading this book because it is such a compelling read. I also shed a few tears too.
Wow, I can absolutely say that I loved this book from start to finish. I didn’t know till the end of reading about the author, that this is her debut book. At the end of the book, Dervla has given us a preview of her next book which brings Cormac Reilly’s next case which I’m sure is going to be great after reading the preview.
I could easily see this book easily as a movie.
CONGRATULATIONS Dervla for such a wonderfu,l powerful read and thank you to Beauty and Lace and Harper Collins for introducing me to another fantastic author. I look forward to her next book for sure.
If you love crime reads, this book is for you.
Olivia Hames says
The Ruin by Dervla McTiernan
This was a compelling page turner! I was hooked right into this gripping Irish crime novel.
Detective Cormac Reilly leaves his fast-paced job in the drug unit due to his wife’s new prestigious job opportunity. This sees Cormac brought back to the Galway Police Force after working there 20 years prior. While Cormac is happy to be a Garda in the force, many question his return to only investigate cold cases (something of a menial pace in comparison). As Cormac deliberates his present investigation he isn’t sure who is on his side in a seemingly corrupt work force. This is only exacerbated as he is working on a cold case that links back to a murder he investigated two decades ago. Why is the case now open? What didn’t he know then but discovers now?
This is the first novel I have read by McTiernan. I am delighted to see that the Cormac Reilly’s cases will continue and more than happy to recommend, and rate this book 5 stars.
Thank you Beauty and Lace Book Club and HarperCollins Publishers Australia for this little gem.