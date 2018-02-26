BOOK CLUB: The Ruin

Rating: 5.0. From 2 votes. Please wait...

Author: Dervla McTiernan

ISBN: 9781460754214

RRP: $32.99

Publisher: Harper Collins

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

I am fast running out of month and am still looking at this one longingly, but I know that some of our readers are loving it.

The Rúin is another debut novel, also highly anticipated and with hotly contested rights.

Cormac Reilly is an Irish detective at the centre of this small-town mystery and that lends me to hope that it may just be the beginning. A detective novel could well become a series following the cases of a detective and that prospect excites me.

Young Garda Cormac Reilly responded to a call at a decrepit country house, when he arrived he found two silent children and their overdosed mother. Twenty years later, after years working in Dublin, he is back in Galway and tasked with re-investigating the case.

A body surfaces in the freezing waters of the river Corrib and the police rule Jack’s death a suicide, until his sister returns crying foul play with a determination to prove it.

The two deaths are linked and the story unfolds to tie the two together. This is a story of betrayal and the small town laws that live unwritten alongside the law. A story that takes us deep into the heart of Ireland and explores who will protect you when it’s the authorities you aren’t sure if you can trust.

I look forward to sinking my teeth into this one soon, and I really look forward to reading what our members have to say about the book.

Dervla McTiernan can be found on Facebook, Twitter and her Website.

The Rúin is published by Harper Collins and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harper Collins 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Rúin so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

