Book Reviews - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Book Reviews and Book News

You are here: Home / BOOK CLUB / BOOK CLUB: The Quest Diaries of Max Crack

BOOK CLUB: The Quest Diaries of Max Crack

by Leave a Comment

By Jules Faber
ISBN: 9781760783907
Imprint: Pan Australia

My 9 year old daughter was very excited when I received the Quest Diaries of Max Crack in the mail. I asked her to read it, and write a review. The book is all about Max Crack and his best friend, Frankie, and what they get up to – from new school to buried treasure and many other things. Max’s quests include the following:


1. Make a best friend.
2. Win a trophy.
3. Solve a mystery.
4. Explore the town.
5. Get his picture in the paper.

Does he do it all?

This book is recommended for fans of Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which my daughter loves.

My daughter wrote:

“I liked this book because it was really funny and exciting. I also liked how it was a journal book. I think that the one little thing that bothered me was that he didn’t put enough information in what he was writing. I wanted to hear more! But it was funny and exciting, and there was a lot to hear about. I would definitely recommend this book. There are so many things that happen, and I think other children will definitely enjoy this book!”

My daughter barely looked up when she was reading it – she loved it! Other reviews are very positive – the story is interesting, funny, engaging, zany. I would definitely recommend this book, based on our experience.

Thank you to PanMacmillan and Beauty and Lace for a copy of this book in return for an honest review.

A selection of our members have been reading The Quest Diaries of Max Crack. You can find out what they thought in the comments section below. Read it? We would love to hear from you too!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  