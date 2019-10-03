BOOK CLUB: The Quest Diaries of Max Crack

By Jules Faber

ISBN: 9781760783907

Imprint: Pan Australia

My 9 year old daughter was very excited when I received the Quest Diaries of Max Crack in the mail. I asked her to read it, and write a review. The book is all about Max Crack and his best friend, Frankie, and what they get up to – from new school to buried treasure and many other things. Max’s quests include the following:

1. Make a best friend.

2. Win a trophy.

3. Solve a mystery.

4. Explore the town.

5. Get his picture in the paper.

Does he do it all?

This book is recommended for fans of Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which my daughter loves.

My daughter wrote:

“I liked this book because it was really funny and exciting. I also liked how it was a journal book. I think that the one little thing that bothered me was that he didn’t put enough information in what he was writing. I wanted to hear more! But it was funny and exciting, and there was a lot to hear about. I would definitely recommend this book. There are so many things that happen, and I think other children will definitely enjoy this book!”

My daughter barely looked up when she was reading it – she loved it! Other reviews are very positive – the story is interesting, funny, engaging, zany. I would definitely recommend this book, based on our experience.

Thank you to PanMacmillan and Beauty and Lace for a copy of this book in return for an honest review.

