BOOK CLUB: The Push

January 5, 2021
Jode
3 Comments
Sometimes motherhood is not like you expect it to be, your head full of expectations and dreams. The Push by Ashley Audrain explores generational dysfunction and the fears of new mother Blythe Connor.

Blythe comes from a family of women suffering from both mental health issues and trauma. She never knew the warmth of a mother’s love, only from her neighbour, Mrs Ellington. The story centres around Blythe, her childhood, meeting Fox and marrying him, and falling pregnant with their first child Violet. 

Throughout the book, we have flashbacks to Blythe’s grandmother Etta and Blythe’s mother, Cecilia, and their dark childhoods. While reading these flashbacks we can understand why Blythe is fearful of being a mother. The women in her family are different, not maternal. Not mother material.

When Violet is born Blythe waits for that connection, that maternal instinct to kick in but instead, she feels unease. Her husband is smitten, and in his eyes his daughter is perfect. With the pressure of a new baby, their marriage changes over the first year and Blythe feels hollow and exhausted. Violet is always unsettled with her and she feels that something is not right with her daughter. 

Incidents happen over the years as Violet grows and Blythe starts to question if it is all in her head. Or, is her child capable of these deeds? Her concerns fall on her husband’s deaf ears.

When her second child Sam is born, the bond and the connection she dreamt of is there and she finally finds contentment as a mother.  While her love blossoms with Baby Sam she still struggles with Violet. Can she trust her around Sam?

This is a dark novel in places and very confronting, so some readers may find it triggering.  I found the storyline flowed well and it was easy to read it in a day, but it did have you feeling so many emotions throughout. 

I have tried to not give too much away but I recommend this page-turner. They are already saying it will be a book to watch in 2021 and I am sure most that read it will agree.

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Penguin Random House for the opportunity to read and review this book.

ISBN: 9780241434567 / Publisher Penguin

3 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Push

  1. There are those of us that are born to be Mothers and there are those that become Mothers simply because its what they feel is expected of them. Even with the best of intensions the loving, caring Mother inside them just wont appear. The struggle to bond with their new baby is on going. Sometimes you follow the example of your own Mother and sometimes you try so hard not to be like your mother and to be more loving towards your child but what happens if you feel that this child is smarter then anyone understands and they simply have it in for you. No matter how many times you try to explain to your husband that this kid is evil he just wont beleive you and he feels its all in your head and you are the one that needs help. This is where Blythe is with her daughter Violet. Everything that is wrong in Blythe’s life she blames on Violet.

    This book is seriously awesome. Its one of those books that once you start you just wont be able to put it down. Ashley Audrain will grab you and drag you into her book and even after you have finished the last page she wont let go. You will find that your head is spinning.
    This is the must read book for 2021.

  2. Wow ! The Push by Ashley Audrain, and published by Penguin is an incredibly intense and emotional read with an enthralling story! It is very addictive and very well written.

    Be prepared when you read it, however, as it challenges all those cutesy, romanticised versions of motherhood and angelic children that we normally see. Instead The Push gives a very real, unsanitised look at the harsh side of motherhood – when that bond between mother and baby doesn’t come so easily, when there is little enjoyment, when things just don’t seem right…

    In this case, the main character of the story Blyth is even more severely challenged than many, having had little positive maternal influence throughout her life, and a family history of emotional instability. So from the start Blyth finds mothering her first child Violet, very hard.

    In recounting Blyth’s struggles, this book considers all the unrealistic expectations put on mothers – pressures not just from partners, relatives and friends but also by mothers on themselves.

    The Push paints a very raw picture indeed, even to the point of showing how motherhood can undermine your own judgement and identity. Exhausted snd overwhelmed Blyth wonders if maybe she is just not a good mother. I’m sure most mothers have questioned their own abilities at some point…and this book really does hone in on that insecurity.

    This is an excellent book and an incredible debut for a talented writer.

  3. Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Penguin Books for this ARC to read and review.
    The Push by Ashley Audrain.
    Mother hood can be challenging but for Blythe and her mother and grandmother, nothing came naturally for them with their children. It was a struggle to connect with their offspring.
    It was especially hard when Blythe had her first child, Violet, as she always felt there was something wrong with her daughter but nobody believed Blythe. She tried so had to be the mother her ancestors were not. Once her son was born, Sam, she actually felt like she was a mother. The connection was real between mother and son.
    The book changed between the three women in the family and at times I got confused as to who was who but it didn’t take long to pick up what was going on.

    I really enjoyed this book. After finishing it I couldn’t stop thinking about how it played out. It really left an impact on me. For a debut novel I am really impressed and look forward to more in the future from this author. Five stars from me!

