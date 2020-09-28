BOOK CLUB: The Pact

The Pact is a very easy quick to read book by Dawn Goodwin. The thriller is full of suspense, family dynamics, cheating, blackmail and friendship.
Maddie is newly separated from her husband Greg, after 20 years of marriage, he has an affair with his employee, Gemma that results in a baby. Maddie moves into a new flat and becomes friends with her upstairs neighbor Jade. Jade has a young son, Ben which draws Maddie in as she is desperate for a baby.
Jade is facing a custody battle with her ex, Mark. One night after too many wines Jade jokes that they should kill each other’s exes and a pact was made; I’ll kill yours if you kill mine. Jade takes the pact seriously while fragile Maddie thinks it’s a joke.
The majority of the novel is based around Maddie’s past; her life with her husband and their high school romance, her struggles with fertility and IVF, the deceit and betrayal from Greg yet still accommodating him while he lives in the house they once shared being a happy family she longed for. Maddie makes some questionable decisions due to her naivety whilst Jade has secrets and is sly and cunning when it comes to revenge and getting what she wants. Jade speaks of the pact casually when they catch up but Maddie continues to think that nothing will come of it.
I found the novel frustrating at times; usually the beginning of a thriller there is action, suspense and whodunit moments but nothing happens until the last few chapters where the pact comes to conclusion. The characters are bearable, Maddie seemed very needy and gullible whilst Jade had some get up and go even though she seemed crazy.
If you are after a non-brainer novel for a lazy day on the couch this is a book for you!
ISBN: 9781788549356 / https://headofzeus.com/books/9781788549356
