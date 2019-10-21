BOOK CLUB: The Orange Grove

By Kate Murdoch
ISBN 978-1-947548-22-0
Review copies courtesy of the author
I found the setting of “The Orange Grove” refreshingly different to many of the novels I’ve read recently. Combined with an interesting background and meticulous historical detail, this is an absorbing novel.
In 18th century France it was normal for a nobleman to have a wife, and one or more mistresses, often resident in the same home. Duc Hugo d’Amboise has a wife and five mistresses, all living together with a degree of amiability. But then the Duc introduces a new mistress, particularly young and beautiful. His wife seethes with jealousy, and tensions too long bottled up begin to erupt.
I found this a slightly slow start, possibly because in those first few pages Murdoch must introduce not only her characters and plot, but also orientate readers to the time and place. This isn’t a big problem; within a couple of dozen pages I was absorbed.
The situation allows Murdoch to examine relationships a little differently to the way she might in a modern setting, but it’s all still recognisable: sexual jealousy, male insensitivity and patriarchal behaviour, older women feeling cast aside for a younger, “mean girl” politics taken to a truly extraordinary extreme…
Henriette is one of the senior mistresses, and she’s not overly bothered by the Duc’s waning interest in her. She’s still comfortably housed, clothed and fed, and so is her daughter by the Duc. She has friends, of a kind, in the other mistresses; and enough freedom and spending money to keep her secrets. Sadly, Henriette was probably the character I felt we knew least, although she was the most intriguing. Murdoch has not drawn her as strongly as the other characters, although her determination to do the right thing, and what it costs her, is in many ways the lynchpin of this novel.
Readers will empathise with many of the characters (although not necessarily with all of their actions). Murdoch has written a novel that examines universal emotions through a historical lens which adds extra interest because of the unfamiliar social and living arrangements. Her characters are strong and the plot believable. It’s a rather classic structure: you won’t be surprised by the outcome, but you likely won’t anticipate the specifics.
This is a relatively short novel, not one of the whacking great doorstops you sometimes find in historical fiction, overloaded with every fact the author came across in their research. Despite the length, Murdoch weaves in quite a lot of historical detail. She clearly knows her background and integrates it into the novel in a subtle and readable fashion.
In fact, “The Orange Grove” is highly readable in all aspects: the writing style, the background, the subject matter, and the characters. I really enjoyed it, and I’d recommend it to anyone interested in characters or looking for a novel with a setting not commonly used in fiction – a refreshing difference.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Orange Grove by Kate Murdoch. You can read their thoughts in the comments section below, or add your own review.
Comments
Chris Cooper says
The Orange Grove takes the reader to the chateau of the duc and duchess of Amboise during the end of the 1600s and early 1700. The chateau is also home to several of the ducs ex mistresses ,his two daughters and also a tarot reader Romain de Villiers and his son Tomas.
The ducs daughter by the charming ex mistress Henrietta is quite the tomboy and much to her mothers worry Tomas and Solange,while playing, manage to do a lot of spying and eavesdropping on the members of the household.
The duchess is having trouble getting pregnant and is very anxious to give the duc a son and although she is married to the duc this pregnancy would cement her place as head of the household.
The duc then seems fit to introduce a new mistress into the chateau, the very young and very beautiful Letitia,whom the duchess fears the duc is falling in love with.
Letitia s only friend and allay is Henrietta as the duchess has turned all the ex mistresses against her. This jealous obsession of the duchess against Letitia turns deadly and the new mistress and anyone who helps or befriends her is in danger.
I have never read any books of Kate Murdoch before and wasn’t sure I would enjoy thiis genre, but I was badly mistaken as The Orange Grove had me madly turning pages into the wee hours. The characters were colourful the descriptions of the costumes and hairdressings so very different.
Thankyou Beautyandlace and Kate Murdoch for taking me on a journey out of my comfort zone.
Renee Hermansen says
I was fortunate enough to receive a copy of this book from Kate Murdoch and Beauty and Lace.
Upon arrival I thought the cover beautful and classic and the storyline had me intrigued. I was not dissappointed.
This book is well written and takes you to another era that you cannot even imagine. Set in 1705 at the chateau of the Duc and Duchesse D’Amboise, they live with his 5 mistresses and children whom all have a story and secrets.
I love the beauty depicted in the settings and dress of this era.
Jeolousy and malice prevail and it is amazing what people will do in these times. Duels until first blood, self harm and poisoning are all present.
Although a short read it is interesting and keeps you page turning until the end, which ties it up nicely.
Thank you Kate Murdoch for an enjoyable read. I would recommend this book to anyone who wants to be transported to another time and place.