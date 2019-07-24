BOOK CLUB: The One

Author: Kaneana May

ISBN: 9781489279491

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 17 June 2019

Publisher: Harlequin Mira

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Three women, three issues, all involving happiness.



Bonnie seems to have no luck in the love stakes, her ex has a new girlfriend and is shocked when her sister sends in an application on her behalf for a reality dating show.

Darcy is a career girl and has been in a long-term relationship that seems to be going nowhere. She gets the opportunity of a lifetime to produce a new TV Show which will show everybody that she has what it takes to succeed. But at what cost? And does this city girl want to move to the country for the sake of love?

Penny has just broken up with the love of her life but has a secret. Will this prevent her finding happiness in the future?

Enter a reality show where an eligible bachelor is presented with an opportunity to find a new love of his life. Will they all find The One?

I really enjoyed reading this novel. I became completely invested in all the characters within and I now will see reality television from a different point of view! The main characters were well crafted, and you couldn’t help but laugh out loud at some of the contestants who finish up on the tv show – the rivalries and competition for the affection of the man had me laughing out loud in parts!! Poor Bonnie, who really didn’t want to be on this show as she still had feelings for her ex. Darcy wanted to prove herself and be a top rating producer. Penny is in such a difficult position and doesn’t know where to turn. Their worlds come together and the outcomes… well, you will have to read the book to find out!

Its hard to believe that this is a debut novel. The author’s writing flows beautifully with the stories of the three women, and it kept me turning the pages until the very end. She has used her experience as a screenwriter and knowledge of the television industry to craft a very entertaining novel. We have another talented new Australian author in our midst!

This guest review was submitted by Janine, one of our Beauty and Lace Club members. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us Janine.

The One is available now through Harlequin Mira and where all good books are sold.

