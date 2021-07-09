BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Missing Sister

July 1, 2021
meedee
The Missing Sister by Lucinda Riley is the seventh book in The Seven Sisters series and covers 800 pages.

The six D’Apliese sisters have grown up knowing that they have a seventh sister that they all refer to as the Missing Sister. Pa Salt had adopted them all but had always longed to find the last of the seven. 

Try as he might, he was never able to locate her.  Now that Pa Salt has passed away the sisters take up the search.

Mary McDougal is living in the Gibbston Valley of the South Island of New Zealand. She decides to head off on a trip around the world to help her cope with the death of her husband of 35 years. 

She leaves her son and adopted daughter Mary-Kate to run the family vineyard. Mary is caught off guard when she receives phone messages from her daughter to inform her that two strangers have arrived at the vineyard. They are asking questions about her and her past. The ghosts from her past start spinning around in her head and she leaves her location swiftly when she learns that the strangers are making their way to see her on Norfolk Island. 

No matter where she goes she seems to be followed. Panic sets in as she starts to fear for her life.

This wonderful book works well as a stand-alone, but it will leave you with many unanswered questions.  You will so badly want to read the last book in this series which is set to be released in 2022.  Sadly, Lucinda Riley recently passed away so the question is will we get to read the last book?  I certainly hope so.

I found this book to be an awesome read and being 800 pages long it allowed me to dive right in and read it over several days. All the while I felt very connected to Mary who is also known as Merry.  When I was away from my book I would wonder what was to happen next and couldn’t wait to get back to my reading.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading  The Missing Sister by Lucinda Riley. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781509840175

4 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Missing Sister

  1. The Missing Sister
    What a wonderful story, I hadn’t read any of the previous books but this book covered a lot and I didn’t think I could get through it but it is definately a page turner – couldn’t put it down! The Missing Sister is the oldest sister, Mary McDougal. She fled to NZ when she was 21 to escape her radical Irish friend who thought they were much more than that and he was completely obsessed with her. The reason why the book is so thick is that there are so many areas of the family unit that is covered. I can’t wait for the last book which comes out next year

  2. Thank you to Beauty and Lace book club for the opportunity to read The Missing Sister – as someone who hadn’t read the previous books I absolutely loved this one so much I barely could put it down and as a consequence I have since purchased the other 6 books – the D’Apliese sisters embark on a journey across the world to find their missing sister and discover more about themselves – during the time I spent reading this book I was saddened to hear of the passing of the author Lucinda Riley.

  3. The Missing Sister by Lucinda Riley is a big story, both in the size of the book, and the content of the story.

    It is the seventh book in a series about seven adopted sisters. I had not read any previous books, but after a slow start, I really got into the story and thoroughly enjoyed it. It is not necessary to have read the previous books, this one covers some of the back story but not so much that it becomes annoying. Six sisters, spread around the world, are on a quest to find their missing sister, before they scatter their adoptive fathers ashes. There is one more book in the pipeline, and I now want to read the previous six..

    Thank you Beauty and Lace Book Club , and Pan MacMillan, for the opportunity to read and review this book.

  4. As someone who has not read the previous books in the series ( and someone who does not like reading books out of order) I was worried it would be hard to get into and through this one..(its a huge 800 pager) however I was able to just enjoy the latest journey of this sister and her story..and was provided with enough background to understand the other characters. Very sad to learn of Lucinda passing while reading this. A big loss.

