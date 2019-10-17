BOOK CLUB: The Lying Room

By Nicci French

ISBN: 9781471179242

Copy: Simon and Schuster

Everyone comes to her for advice as she is trustworthy, a great friend and leads a normal , simple life ( or so they think ) but Neve has a big secret that no one knows about or do they?

Her eldest child Mabel has had mental issues, her husband closets himself in his study, her home seems to have a revolving door, it’s chaotic and the only escape she has is riding her bike.

One day she gets a text from her boss asking if she could come to his flat. When she arrives she stumbles over his dead body. All she can think of is getting out of there. Who murdered him? Why was she called? She is covered in his blood. Will she be a suspect? When the police zero in on her, she has to find a way to extricate herself from this situation and the only way she can do it, is try to find out who committed this heinous crime and prove her innocence. Who can she trust? She starts looking at everyone she knows with suspicion. She is obsessed with finding the killer.

I loved this book. There are so many different facets to it. There is satire, suspicion , lies, cover-ups, secrets, dread, fear, love and deceit. Nicci weaves a wonderful web, the plot flows beautifully, the characters are all flawed which shows they are human and I will not wait so long between her books again.

Thank you Nicci French and Publishers, Simon and Schuster and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read this wonderful novel.

