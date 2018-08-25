BOOK CLUB: The Love Letter

Author: Lucinda Riley
ISBN: 978-1509825042
RRP: $17.99
Publication Date: 31 July 2018
Publisher: Pan Macmillan
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Love Letter is a re-release by the internationally bestselling author, Lucinda Riley, the book was originally published as Seeing Double. It is quite a lengthy book at just under 600 pages so certainly one that you can sink your teeth into.
A thrilling tale of secrets and lies set in London in the mid-1990s. Sir James Harrison was one of the acting greats of his generation and when he passes away, at 95, he leaves behind a legacy that is so much more than his heartbroken family. He also has a shocking secret that could knock the socks of the English establishment.
The journalist assigned to cover the funeral is the young and ambitious Joanna Haslam, and she stumbles on the mention of a letter containing secrets that have remained hidden for over seventy years. The funeral is attended by the cream of the celebrity world and I would say that some of them have a lot to lose if the secret is revealed.
Joanna starts uncovering the lies surrounding the secrets contained in the letter and realises there are forces at work to stop her discovering the truth and they will stop at nothing to get to the letter first.
This sounds like a book of twists, hidden lives, and information that could do some pretty hefty damage to the lives and careers of the stars.
I look forward to reading what our members think.
Lucinda Riley
Comments
Lynmb says
The Love Letter by Lucinda Riley, published by Pan Macmillan, is an interesting mix of spy thriller and love story, with equal elements of romance, murder and mayhem!
A young journalist, Joanna Haslam sent to cover famous actor Sir James Harrison’s funeral, unwittingly becomes involved in his family’s secrets… It all starts with a letter sent to her by an elderly lady she befriends at Sir James’s funeral. When the old lady dies under suspicious circumstances, Joanna’s curiosity is piqued, especially as the letter hints at deception, subterfuge and a clandestine relationship.
Indeed the more Joanna learns, the more dangerous and complicated her life becomes, to the extent that she is not sure who she can trust. Even her best friend Simon who she has known since childhood is acting suspiciously. And the fact that she is attracted to Marcus Harrison, Sir James’s handsome but errant grandson does not help her to keep her focus!
A well told and suspenseful thriller, it will hold your attention until the last page as you try to unravel all the secrets in The Love Letter.
Jessica Gill says
I loved this book! It kept me guessing the whole way, I couldn’t put it down.
Chris Cooper says
Thankyou Beautyandlace Lucinda Riley and Pan MacMillian for the chance to read The Letter.
Although I enjoyed this book and was anxious to find the mystery surrounding the letter that was found I was somewhat a little confused with the historical and then present storyline and felt I needed to retrace my pages a little. All this is often the readers concentration level at the time. (Maybe mine was not good). The ending was a surprise and well thought out. I would recommend giving this book a try.