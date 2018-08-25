BOOK CLUB: The Love Letter

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Lucinda Riley

ISBN: 978-1509825042

RRP: $17.99

Publication Date: 31 July 2018

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Love Letter is a re-release by the internationally bestselling author, Lucinda Riley, the book was originally published as Seeing Double. It is quite a lengthy book at just under 600 pages so certainly one that you can sink your teeth into.

A thrilling tale of secrets and lies set in London in the mid-1990s. Sir James Harrison was one of the acting greats of his generation and when he passes away, at 95, he leaves behind a legacy that is so much more than his heartbroken family. He also has a shocking secret that could knock the socks of the English establishment.

The journalist assigned to cover the funeral is the young and ambitious Joanna Haslam, and she stumbles on the mention of a letter containing secrets that have remained hidden for over seventy years. The funeral is attended by the cream of the celebrity world and I would say that some of them have a lot to lose if the secret is revealed.

Joanna starts uncovering the lies surrounding the secrets contained in the letter and realises there are forces at work to stop her discovering the truth and they will stop at nothing to get to the letter first.

This sounds like a book of twists, hidden lives, and information that could do some pretty hefty damage to the lives and careers of the stars.

I look forward to reading what our members think.

Lucinda Riley can be found on Facebook and LucindaRiley.com.

The Love Letter is published by Pan Macmillan and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan Macmillan 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Love Letter so please be aware that there may be spoilers in the comments below.