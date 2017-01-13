Book Club: The Liberation

Author: Kate Furnivall
Kate Furnivall has written a number of books set in exotic locations, and I had read none of them. The Liberation is my first of her works and I will admit that the page count was enough to have me hesitate before picking it up, and then it was selected as a book club title so the hesitation had to end.
Italy in 1945 is a place of devastation, British and American troops are still in place to help restore order and the locals are fighting to survive. The only money is in the pockets of the troops, and the paid off local law enforcement. The streets are in ruins and many people are selling off what they can just to eat.
Catarina Lombardi is a young woman with determination and a will to survive; she is out one day selling handcrafted wooden boxes when she crosses paths with a number or different people that will completely change the direction of her future, and the way she thinks about her past.
The Lombardis live in the small town of Sorrento where they are renowned master craftsmen working with wood. Catarina inherited her love of woodworking from both her father and grandfather, and her skills are certainly up there with theirs. It was interesting that when Catarina took boxes out to sell she passed them off as work by her father or her brother, even though she had made them herself, because she wouldn’t be able to get the same prices for her work.
The Liberation is evocative, it is dark, it is suspenseful and it certainly kept me reading long after I should have been sleeping – and when I had two kids (that aren’t mine) hounding me to play with them instead of reading. The page count was high but I was so entranced that I still got through it in 3 days.
Action is non-stop and you are never quite sure what’s going to happen next, or who the bad guys really are. The police make a living from pay-offs, the mafia are a force to be reckoned with and their territory is even avoided by the police, the troops are viewed with suspicion if not open hostility and they are only trying to help get Italy back on its feet but having to do it with little support from the locals.
Italy has such a long history and is home to countless priceless artifacts from paintings and sculptures to religious icons and antique furniture, many of which have disappeared during the war and in its aftermath. A taskforce has been put together to track down missing relics and bring them back to the Italian people, but the casualties mount up and there are more questions than answers.
Catarina is forced into a position where she is left questioning everything, and in danger at every turn; not sure who to trust or how to keep her family safe. Instead of spending days in her workshop creating items to sell she is facing danger from all directions in her quest to clear her father’s name.
The intrigue and deceit of this story is woven so seamlessly that it really is difficult to untangle and work out where the biggest threats come from. Asking questions can be a dangerous business, regardless of which side of the law you are on. The war is over and Italy is rebuilding but the explosions and the death aren’t finished yet.
The resilience of the Italian people is commendable in the face of adversity, and though the troops are there to help the people still see them as intruders and aren’t willing to answer their questions. Not necessarily a bad thing when talking to the troops is likely to get you killed.
The Liberation will entrance and enthrall while it keeps you guessing and trying to get to the bottom of all the mysteries hidden within its pages.
Thanks Kate Furnivall and Simon & Schuster for a fabulous book.
mandy50 says
From the moment you start your first chapter you will be transported to a captivating story that I promise you will not be able to put down. This novel certainly has many twists and turns to keep you entranced with the storyline.
The scene of the story is set in Italy in the year of 1945. The country is in turmoil and British and American troops are trying to bring order back into the country.
The character of Caterina is someone you will like immediately and following her actions throughout the novel will have you on the edge of your seat so much so in that you will find yourself wanting to turn those pages quickly. Adrenaline runs through your body as you read too. I read this book in two days.
Caterina’s dad who she has a wonderful relationship with has been accused of treason and there is a plot against her whole family and Caterina’s own life is in jeopardy.
There are other characters in the book that you will dislike and question their motives and of course the characters that you will love immensely.
This novel of 553 pages is an absolute powerful, thrilling storyline. There are no slow spots amongst the storyline either. Any reader would not be disappointed in reading this novel.
I’ve never been to Italy but have seen lots of travel shows and just with Kate’s descriptions of places and roads, I could visualise the areas quiet well.
Simon & Schuster have marked this book with a ‘Guaranteed Five Star Read’ so if you are not completely satisfied with one of their books that you buy you simply return with your original receipt for a refund. I cannot see that happening for this book because you are certainly guaranteed of having a fantastic book to read from start to finish.
Thank you to Beauty & Lace and Simon & Schuster for again allowing me to read and review another book that I thoroughly enjoyed. I have not heard of this author Kate Furnivall but I will certainly be looking out for her books now.
Karyn says
A gripping novel set in 1945 among the post war ruins of Naples and Sorrento, Italy. It is a story which has multiple layers combining secrets, Italian family honour, revenge and a love story.
The Liberation has a really well developed storyline that kept me on the edge of my seat. There was tension and drama that built throughout the book and at times I just couldn’t put it down. I’d say just one more chapter then another and another …….. It is a long book over 500 pages but riveting!
Catarina Lombardi, the main character is thrust into the role of protecting and keeping her family; brother Luca and grandfather Nonno Giuseppe, out of danger while she attempts to find evidence to clear her dead father’s name. Her father Antonio was a well respected wood inlay craftsman a skill Catarina has inherited and one that has helped keep her family in food during and post the war. Her father who has died in a bombing during the war is accused of being involved in stealing Italian artefacts and restoring them for sale on the black market but Catarina can’t believe it. The British and American intelligence officers Captain Henry Fielding and Major Jake Parr who are investigating the theft of art works believe Antonio was involved as part of a larger group and are undertaking an investigation that involves a web of Italian families.
Catarina’s hunt for the truth to clear her father’s name brings her and her family into danger. She eventually joins forces with Major Jake Parr to uncover what the truth is.
The lies, the treachery and the plot against her family are so intricately crafted throughout the book you are never sure who is to be trusted.
The description of post war Italy is obviously very well researched and it is hard not to feel for the Italians who have lost so much during the war and who continued to struggle post war. The poverty and the loss of property and family members weighs heavily throughout the book.
Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Simon & Schuster for the opportunity to read and review a book that I really enjoyed. I had not read any of Kate Furnivall’s work prior to ‘The Liberation’ but will definitely be adding her books to my 2017 book list.