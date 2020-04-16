BOOK CLUB: The Lawson Sisters

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5]

A fractured family. Guilty Secrets. Can the Lawson legacy be saved?

Janet Gover writes stories of strong women, rural communities and falling in love, The Lawson Sisters is the first novel I have read from this author.

When I read the synopsis of The Lawson Sisters it hooked me and once it arrived I did not put it down until I finished it. I found it easy to read and beautifully written – the characters came to life on the pages especially Willowbrook the family’s historic horse stud.

For many years Elizabeth (Liz/Lizzie) Lawson has run the beloved family horse stud herself while her estranged sister Kayla has made a life for herself in the city as a Wedding Planner. After a devastating loss and with the bank visiting Liz is forced to turn to Kayla for help. Kayla returns to her childhood home to find Liz as prickly as ever but can the sisters come together to save Willowbrook.

The story is told through Liz and Kayla predominantly with Mitch (Liz’s first and only love) featuring also. The book switches from the present to the past seamlessly and I found it easy to follow. It is hard to like Liz as she is very stubborn and negative towards Kayla and her ideas and the way she treats Mitch is terrible but as we read we start to understand why she is so hard on the ones she loves.

Can the sisters heal the past, save Willowbrook and become family again? Pick up this beautiful novel and find out. Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Harper Collins for the chance to read and review it. I am looking forward to reading more from Janet Gover now.

