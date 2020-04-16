BOOK CLUB: The Lawson Sisters

Author: Janet Gover
ISBN: 978-1-4892-9428-9
Copy courtesy of Harper Collins Australia
A fractured family. Guilty Secrets. Can the Lawson legacy be saved?
Janet Gover writes stories of strong women, rural communities and falling in love, The Lawson Sisters is the first novel I have read from this author.
When I read the synopsis of The Lawson Sisters it hooked me and once it arrived I did not put it down until I finished it. I found it easy to read and beautifully written – the characters came to life on the pages especially Willowbrook the family’s historic horse stud.
For many years Elizabeth (Liz/Lizzie) Lawson has run the beloved family horse stud herself while her estranged sister Kayla has made a life for herself in the city as a Wedding Planner. After a devastating loss and with the bank visiting Liz is forced to turn to Kayla for help. Kayla returns to her childhood home to find Liz as prickly as ever but can the sisters come together to save Willowbrook.
The story is told through Liz and Kayla predominantly with Mitch (Liz’s first and only love) featuring also. The book switches from the present to the past seamlessly and I found it easy to follow. It is hard to like Liz as she is very stubborn and negative towards Kayla and her ideas and the way she treats Mitch is terrible but as we read we start to understand why she is so hard on the ones she loves.
Can the sisters heal the past, save Willowbrook and become family again? Pick up this beautiful novel and find out. Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Harper Collins for the chance to read and review it. I am looking forward to reading more from Janet Gover now.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Lawson Sisters by Janet Gover. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.
Comments
Stacey Greentree says
I was fortunate to be able to review The Lawson Sisters -by Janet Gover.
The story was set in the Hunter Valley,which is very close to where I live.
I loved the story, two sisters who had fallen out due to tragic circumstances , which altered their lives forever.
Because of one sister needing help to continue carrying on the family business they are drawn together to find a way to try and make things better.How this happens makes this a great story, read it in 3 days, before and after work.
Would highly recommend – 5/5 -terrific read.
Thanks,
Stacey x
sabrina brookman says
This was my first book by Janet gover and it was a great read so I will be getting all of her other books and thanks to beauty and lace for the opportunity to read this book
Chris Cooper says
Once again I thank Beautyandlace for the opportunity to read a truly enjoyable book.
The Lawson Sisters was way up the list I thoroughly enjoyed joining the sisters Liz and Kayla on this journey.
Growing up near Scone in the Hunter Valley, the girls and their parents happily raise their horses and work to improve the horse stud along with close friends and other property owners in the district.
The older of the two sisters has grown up with friend Mitch and as they near their eighteenth years know that they will always be together and want to marry.
These plans prove to be the start of devastating losses for Liz and Kayla and also Mitch.
The struggle that results is a large estrangement between Liz and Kayla who has moved to Sydney. and works as a wedding planner.
Both very strong women the need to save their childhood home that brings them back together is a great Australian based story by Janet Gover.
Caroline Jardine says
This is a great Australian novel – easy to read and has enough twists and turns to keep the reader turning the pages, It was interesting to read a novel that put weddings and horses together! I have never been to the Hunter Valley… I’m now putting it on the list of places to visit when this COVID crisis is over!
Janine O'Reilly says
This is the first book I have read by Janet Cover and I enjoyed it very much although I found it a bit frustrating the Liz had based a lot of her life choices on a half heard conversation. The book explores the themes of love, guilt, estrangement and reconciliation. The story is told from the perspectives of the Lawson Sisters – Liz and Kayla and the secrets that have kept them apart. The setting in the beautiful Hunter Valley Region on a Horse Stud is great and the Male Character is very likeable.
Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Harper Collins Publishers for my copy for review.
Claire says
Thank you Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read and review The Lawson Sisters by Janet Gover. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect, I couldn’t wait to really sink my teeth in and read a good book to pass the time.
The Lawson Sisters is story about two sisters whose relationship was fractured due to a devastating life event.
Liz , the older sister, has had to make some tough decisions, she has dedicated her whole life to keep their family horse stud and property running. Whilst Kayla, the younger sister, has managed to rebuild her life in the city where she is now a successful wedding planner. Did Kayla really put her old life behind her and is she happy as a city girl?
When Kayla receives a call from her estranged sister, their lives are once more entwined, they will have to put their differences aside to save their child hood home. Can Liz finally reveal her dark secret that she has been hiding from her sister and will the truth repair their relationship or cause irreparable damage.
Then there’s Mitch, Liz’s first love, what part does he play in this tale. Is he going to be white knight to swoop in to help Liz or does he have other plans to take over the family property.
Set in the beautiful Hunter Valley, Janet Gover works her magic to tell the tale that has really captured my heart. A well written book and a wonderful enjoyable read, I’d give it 5/5, outstanding!