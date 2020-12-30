BOOK CLUB: The Last Truehart

BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

December 28, 2020
Marcia
2 Comments
The Last Truehart is Darry Fraser’s 6th published novel, and the 5th I have had the pleasure to read and review.  I love Fraser’s work and unashamedly admit to awaiting the release of each of her new novels with excited anticipation, and The Last Truehart did not disappoint.

The story commences in 1865 with the Confederates American warship the Shenandoah moored in the Williamstown dock in Victoria.  Alice Truehart and her fiance Leo Smith were down at the docks to see the ship sail. 

When Leo announced ‘And now, me darlin’ golden-haired beauty, … with the doleful brown eyes a man can never forget, I’m  just goin’ on board for another look.’ Alice should have known, but she could never have believed that the man she loved, the man she was to be married to that very afternoon, would enlist and desert her, and their babe that she carried.

1898, Alice Truehart-Smith is dead and her daughter Stella stands at the graves of her mother and grandparents, Ellen and Dr Henry Truehart. As she stands there she is disturbed in her musings by a stranger, an investigator, who introduces himself as Bendigo Barrett and advises her he has information about her father.

At the same time as Mr Barrett manifests in her life, Stella starts to get the feeling that someone is watching her, strange footprints in her garden, half caught glimpses of a person at the edge of her vision.

Meanwhile, Leo, Stella’s father had returned to Sydney and was residing in Manly with his wife and three children.  On his deathbed, the children are advised of another child, his firstborn whose mother he deserted when pregnant. 

Eventually agreeing to accompany Barrett to Sydney to meet the person who has contracted him to find her, Stella finds herself increasingly in danger as a mysterious jewel and its whereabouts take centre stage.

As information is discovered that threatens to tear Leo’s children’s lives apart, Stella finds herself increasingly drawn to Bendigo Barrett, but can she stay alive long enough to resolve the mystery of the missing jewel, and enable her to act on her feelings?

As always Fraser has written a book with strong female characters, and a plotline that grabs you and makes you want to keep reading to find out what happens next, at times with your heart in your mouth.  There is no doubt in my mind that Fraser’s skill as an author increases with every book she writes, already I can’t wait for her next book to be released!

Many thanks to Darry Fraser, Harper Collins Publishers (Mira imprint) and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read and review The Last Truehart. Highly recommended, I give it 4 stars.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Last Truehart by Darry Fraser. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 978 1489294548 / Publisher: Harper Collins Publishers Australia

BOOK CLUB: The Last Truehart

  1. The Last Trueheart. By Darry Fraser

    This Australian story is set in Victoria in the late 1800’s.

    Stella Trueheart, after the death of her Grandmother, is going through her late mother and grandparents papers and belongings, and finds a copy of her parents marriage certificate. Her father left her mother before Stella was born, and her mother never spoke about him. Stella’s curiosity is aroused, and at the bottom of the trunk, she finds a photo she has never seen before of both her parents.

    At the cemetery on the day of her Grandmothers funeral, Stella is approached by a man she doesn’t know, who says he has information about her father. Reluctant at first, Stella begins to trust Bendigo Barrett as he tries to find out if Stella is indeed the woman he has been hired to find. He believes the woman who hired him has good intentions, but danger lurks wherever Stella goes, and break-ins and odd happenings disturb even fiercely independent Stella.

    Together Stella and Bendigo travel to Sydney to meet the woman who hired him. Stella will learn much more about her father and the family he had in Sydney. Nothing is as it seems, and someone is after information that they think Stella has.

    The research that must have gone into this storyline shows that Darry Fraser enjoys writing historical novels, perhaps as much as I enjoy reading all she has written.

    Thank you to Beauty & Lace Book Club and to Harlequin / Mira books for the chance to read this great book. I could not put it down, and it does not disappoint.

  2. The Last Truehart by Darry Fraser is a wonderful engaging historical fiction.

    It begins with Alice who is engaged to Leo and finds herself pregnant. Then on their
    way to get married Leo boards an American Confederate ship called the Shenandoah
    just to have a look but she never sees him again.

    Fast forward some decades and her daughter Stella is finally free from an abusive marriage
    when her husband dies suddenly in violent circumstances.
    Her mother and grandparents have all died and Stella finds herself totally alone.

    She meets Bendigo Barrett a private detective who has been employed by a Mrs Parkes to
    find Stella. He tells her that his client has information about her father whom she never knew.
    Although very independent, after a number of disturbing events, she agrees to be
    guided by Mr Barrett.

    This is a riveting story which involves mystery and romance and explores various issues at
    a time when women had few rights.

    This is such a remarkable and memorable novel by Darry Fraser with many twists and turns
    that I really wanted to keep reading and not put the book down but then I didn’t want it to
    end either. I will be looking for more novels from this author.

    Many Thanks to Mira Harper Collins and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read and review
    this book.

