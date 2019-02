Author: Kerri Turner

ISBN: 9781489256706

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 21st January 2019

Publisher: HQ Fiction

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

If you have read our Author Spotlight with Kerri Turner you know that she has a passion for the ballet, and that passion has been combined with her love of writing to pen her debut novel The Last of the Romanov Dancers, set in the first quarter of the 20th Century.

Valentina Yershova’s position in the Romanovs’ Imperial Russian Ballet is the only thing that keeps her from the clutches of poverty. With implacable determination, she has clawed her way through the ranks, relying not only on her talent but her alliances with influential men that grant them her body, but never her heart. Then Luka Zhirkov – the gifted son of a factory worker – joins the company, and suddenly everything she has built is put at risk.



For Luka, being accepted into the company fulfils a lifelong dream. But in the eyes of his proletariat father, it makes him a traitor. As civil war tightens its grip and the country starves, Luka is torn between his growing connection to Valentina and his guilt for their lavish way of life.



For the Imperial Russian Ballet has become the ultimate symbol of Romanov indulgence, and soon the lovers are forced to choose: their country, their art or each other…



A powerful novel of revolution, passion and just how much two people will sacrifice…

The Last Days of the Romanov Dancers is published by HQ Fiction and is available now where all good books are sold.



Thanks to HQ Fiction 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading The Last Days of the Romanov Dancers so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

I am really looking forward to reading what our members thought, and hanging out to get a minute to read it.