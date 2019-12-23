BOOK CLUB: The House of Brides

Author: Jane Cockram

The House of Brides is a debut novel by Melbourne author Jane Cockram. It is a very mysterious and sometimes creepy gothic tale of an old house, suspicious housekeepers, disappearing women and motherless children all set in England. Miranda literally runs away from her home in Australia after a disastrous career as a social media influencer when it all goes wrong.

She feels at a loss as her mother died when she was quite young and her father has since re-married and has had two more children, so she feels lost. Her mother wrote a best-selling novel called The House of Brides, which has haunted her since she was old enough to read it. Miranda wants to find out more about her extended family after a mysterious letter arrives from a young girl who lives in Barnsley house.

Miranda flees to England with the intent of finding out what is going on and instead ends up being employed as a nanny to three children at Barnsley House. Whilst working under cover she meets a variety of people including her uncle and the 3 cousins, the creepy Mrs Mins and the mysterious aunt Elizabeth who lives on an island nearby.

When the children’s mother disappears one evening, the plot thickens, and everyone is not who they seem, they all have secrets are desperate to cover them up no matter what! This was a very impressive debut novel and had me thinking about the classic novel Rebecca as I was reading it.

There were quite a few interesting characters in it, but Miranda was the main protagonist. It was not the sort of novel I would have originally picked up, but I must say I enjoyed this very much, and it was refreshing to read something a little on the dark side.

