BOOK CLUB: The Half Sister

August 5, 2020
annaw
1 Comment
By Sandie Jones

The Half Sister is the compelling, twisty novel from Sandie Jones, the author of The Other Woman, perfect for fans of Sally Hepworth’s The Mother-in-Law and Michelle Frances’ The Daughter.


Her arrival will ruin everything.

Kate and Lauren. Sisters who are always there for each other. But as they gather for their weekly Sunday lunch, a knock on the door changes everything.

The new arrival, Jess, claims to be their half-sister, but that would mean the unthinkable . . . That she’s the secret daughter of their beloved, recently deceased father Harry. Their mother Rose is devastated and Kate and Lauren refuse to believe Jess’s lies.

But as the fall-out starts it’s clear that each is hiding secrets and that perhaps this family isn’t as perfect as they appear.

Where there was truth, now there are lies and only one thing is certain, their half-sister’s arrival has ruined everything . . .

ISBN: 9781529033045.

A selection of our book club members are reading The Half Sister by Sandie Jones, courtesy of Pan Macmillan Australia. You can read their reviews in the comment section below, or add your own!

One thought on “BOOK CLUB: The Half Sister

  1. Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Pan MacMillan I was lucky enough to review “The Half Sister” by Sandie Jones. I was so keen to read this book and it didn’t disappoint.

    Kate and Lauren are sisters who are close. They live very different lives, Kate – married, no children, although been trying via IVF for some years and a journalist who interviews all the big named stars. Then you have Lauren – unhappily married, 3 children and somewhat envious of the life Kate lives. Despite all this they still support and love each other, that is until Jess enters their lives and threatens to ruin everything.

    Kate and Lauren attend their mothers house every Sunday for roast dinner. It hasn’t quite been the same since they lost their father. However, they attend week in and week out for their mother’s sake. One Sunday there is a knock on the door…it is Jess, claiming to be their dead father’s long lost daughter. Kate refuses to believe this could be true, however Lauren feels different.

    As the story goes along you will find out secrets that each family member keeps from each other and tries their hardest to not let them get out. Relationships are strained and lies are told. But above all else the arrival of Jess has ruined almost everything but at the end of the day it may just clear pathways and allow people to finally be happy.

    It’s a great suspense read, some good twists and very addictive. I haven’t read Sandie’s other books but they are on definitely on my tbr list. Her covers and titles always tend to draw me in. Highly recommend The Half Sister

