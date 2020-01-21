BOOK CLUB: The Good Woman of Renmark

Author: Darry Fraser
ISBN: 978-1489272164
RRP: $29.99
Copy courtesy of Harper Collins Australia
Maggie O’Rourke has always been a woman that prides herself on being independent. That was a big part of the reason she was living away from her family in the South Australian town of Renmark. The other reason (and perhaps the bigger reason) was Sam Taylor, with his rugged good looks. Just the mention of his name was enough to make her heart skip a beat. She knew if she gave in to these feelings she would end up chained to the kitchen sink with several children to care for.
She knew she would get very little help, and she knew that childbirth was a scary and risky thing where sometimes women and babies died. There was no way she wanted to put herself through that. She was safer living in Remark far away from Sam and maintaining her independence. This was true until the day that she killed a man who was in the process of forcing himself on to a friend of hers. Maggie hits him over the head with an iron bar. She knows that she can’t stay in Renmark so she flees on a paddle steamer and travels along the Murray.
Back in Echuca where her family and Sam live Maggie’s mother is in shock to receive a letter from Maggie’s employer. Maggie is missing and of course, this news comes at a bad time. Maggie’s father is in a coma after a fall from a tree and suffering a badly broken leg. Maggie’s mother wants her daughter home, so she asks Sam to please hunt for her daughter. She knows that Sam cares for Maggie and will do his best to find her.
This is a wonderful story and I am really hoping that Darry Fraser gives some thought to a follow-up book that will continue the story of Maggie. An enjoyable read that sucked me in and made me want only the best for Maggie.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Good Woman of Renmark. You can read their reviews in the comments section below, or add your own!
Comments
Anne Maree Peachey says
The Good Woman of Renmark grips you from the opening sentence
and keeps you engrossed until the last page.
Darry Fraser portrays the plight of women in the late 1890’s,
when they were still thought of as a possession,
unable to have their own bank accounts,
and be a person in their own right.
I have read quite a bit of Australian Historical Fiction about the Murray River
and Fraser has written so well, you can see yourself in the townships,
villages and on the mighty River.
I have been waiting for this book,
since I first read about it a few months ago.
I certainly was not disappointed,
and will source her other books to read.
Highly recommend The Good Woman of Renmark
to lovers of Australian Historical Fiction,
and others that enjoy a great story.
Thank you so much to Beauty and Lace, Harlequin Mira and Harper Collins,
for the opportunity to read and review this amazing book.
I will be keeping an eye out for any future books by Darry Fraser 🙂
Chris Cooper says
The Good Woman of Renmark.
Thankyou Beautyandlace Harper Collins and Darry Fraser for the opportunity to read this book.
Once again an outstanding book from Darry Fraser. This time the story revolves around Maggie O’Rourke a very headstrong young lady, determined to make her own way in the world and not be “tied down ” by the traditional role of an early 1900s woman. She has given her heart to Sam Taylor but after refusing his offer of marriage runs from him and her family determined to be independent and live her life on her terms.
After several life threatening happenings Maggie is once again forced to run and this time her life is threatened several times.
Helped by her friend Nara and her husband, Maggie is able to stay ahead of danger.
Meanwhile at the family home tragedy strikes and Sam is asked to go and find Maggie and bring her home and although Sam has lost all hope of winning her hand Sam goes to find Maggie.
Many adventures are ahead of them both and not without life threatening dangers for them both and the faithful dog Bucky.
Would recommend this book, another Murray tale.
Wendy Holland says
The story of Maggie O’Rouke grabs you from the first line with lots of action and adventures throughout the plot. There’s murder, madness, explosions and pursuit as well as friendship, family and love stories.
The Good Woman of Renmark introduces many historical points along the Murray River and in general life of 1895. The decline of the Paddle Steamer Trade on the River, short-lived communal settlements, the vote for women and treatment of women as possessions were all issues raised.
The Author also incorporated the conundrum of the independent women virus the family women but solved it by showing that the two can be combined.
I enjoyed the story overall but found it tedious when the author was very repetitive on certain points. You don’t need to be told every chapter about the money purse around her neck or the issue of child birth at every turn.
Thanks for the opportunity to enjoy new books.