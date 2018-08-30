BOOK CLUB: The Fifth To Die

Author: J.D. Barker
ISBN: 9780008250393
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 23rd July 2018
Publisher: HQ Fiction
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Fifth To Die is the sequel to The Fourth Monkey, these are the first two books in the 4MK Thriller series. I have heard that though this is the second in a series it does stand alone convincingly.
Dark, disturbing and a chilling insight into the mind of a serial killer; this one is not going to be for the faint of heart.
A young girl is found beneath the frozen waters of a lagoon and there is a list of inconsistencies that make the whole scene fail to add up. The police department start working on the case while Detective Porter continues investigating the 4MK case in secret, until he finds himself suspended.
The Fifth To Die is a race against a serial killer as the detectives do their best to stop the body count rising while Detective Porter follows leads that will hopefully assist them with another serial killer.
Gritty, dark and disturbing this one has had some great reviews. Some of our members are reading and I can’t wait to find out what they think.
J.D. Barker can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and his Website.
The Fifth To Die is out now. Thanks to HQ Fiction 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will also be reading The Fifth to Die so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Deb Mitchell says
JD Barker is a gifted author and has written an absolute page turner. We are introduced to Detective Sam Porter and a large assembly of characters who are either victims, family members, colleagues or the suspected serial killer Anson Bishop. Detective Porter is investigating the suspected murder of a young girl, found frozen beneath an ice-covered lake, however her body has only been there for three weeks and the lake has been frozen for three months. We then learn of even more murder victims and it is now a race against time to find this serial killer and stop him before there are any more victims.
Although this is offered as a stand-alone book, I found there were numerous references to the first book, The Fourth Monkey. This made some of the storyline a little confusing as I haven’t read The Fourth Monkey and I had to accept that I wasn’t able to understand some of the references to 4MK and the events of the previous book.
To read of the thoughts, fears and psychological processes that these characters experience has been very interesting and JD Barker certainly has a vivid imagination. I would happily recommend this book to anyone who likes to be on the edge of their seat, who is willing to imagine the horrific events that the author describes and to be engrossed in the suspense of the chase. Thank you to HQ (Harper Collins Publishers) and Beauty and Lace Book Club for the opportunity to read this fantastic psychological thriller.