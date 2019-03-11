BOOK CLUB: The Dysasters

Author: P.C. Cast & Kristin Cast

ISBN: 9781760554163

RRP: $18.99

Publication Date: 26 February 2019

Publisher: Pan Australia

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Dysasters begins a brand new paranormal fantasy series by mother-daughter writing duo P.C. and Kristin Cast, bestselling authors of the House of Night series.

Adoptive daughter of a gifted scientist, Foster Stewart doesn’t live a ‘normal’ life, (not that she’d want to). But controlling cloud formations and seeing airwaves aren’t things most eighteen-year-olds can do.

Small town star quarterback and quintessential dreamy boy next door, Tate “Nighthawk” Taylor has never thought about his “extra” abilities. Sure, his night vision comes in handy during games, but who wouldn’t want that extra edge?

From the moment Foster and Tate collide, their worlds spiral and a deadly tornado forces them to work together, fully awakening their not-so-natural ability – the power to control air.

As they each deal with the tragic loss of loved ones, they’re caught by another devastating discovery – they are the first in a group of teens genetically manipulated before birth to bond with the elements, and worse… they’re being hunted.

Now, Foster and Tate must fight to control their abilities as they learn of their past, how they came to be, who’s following them, and what tomorrow will bring…

A new series written for a young adult audience but I’m sure there will be a lot to entertain audiences of all ages.

I look forward to hearing what our readers think.

