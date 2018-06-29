BOOK CLUB: The Crooked Staircase

Author: Dean Koontz
RRP: $32.99
ISBN: 978-1-4607-5653-9
Publication Date: 18 June 2018
Publisher: Harper Collins – AU
Copy: Courtesy of the publisher
The Crooked Staircase is the third Jane Hawk novel and one that I am super excited about. I can not wait to sink my teeth into this one and it is DEFINITELY next on my pile.
Jane Hawk is a rogue FBI agent chasing down the people at the top of a plot for world domination; taking out the people they think could be a threat and taking over those they think can be useful.
There are worse things than death, Jane has seen it first hand and she knows she doesn’t want to experience it. She knows she’s on borrowed time but she will never quit, never stop fighting the terrifying conspiracy that took the life of her husband and threatens the freedom and free will of millions.
Jane has been on the run across the country tracking pieces to the puzzle, always trying to uncover more information, and meeting some colourful characters along the way. It’s hard to find an ally when you are never sure who you can trust.
The Crooked Staircase promises to be a psychological roller coaster that is terrifying and fast paced with the bad guys masquerading as the good guys to hide in plain sight. I can’t wait to sink my teeth in.
I know that some of our readers have already read this one and loved it. We will all be eagerly awaiting The Forbidden Door, I’m sure.
Dean Koontz can be found on Facebook, Twitter and his Website.
The Crooked Staircase is available now through HarperCollins Australia, Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to HarperCollins Australia 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Crooked Staircase so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Gilli says
The Crooked Staircase by Dean Koontz was action packed from the very first page.
This is the third book featuring Jane Hawk a former FBI Agent and one being pursued by the most dangerous the Arcadian Society.
She is on a quest to find Booth Hendrickson who is responsible for her husband”s death which was as a result of mind manipulation causing him to suicide.
Jane has a son Travis who she has hidden away with friends, Gavin and Jessie Washington. There have been threats on both Jane”s and Travis”s lives.
Throughout the book are many innocent characters finding themselves in the hands of this corrupt force.
There is so much going on,, every adventure imaginable and it’s difficult to predict what”s going to happen next!
It’s quite scarey, obviously it points to another book to follow this one featuring Jane, and I’m eager to read that.
Thankyou Beautyandlace and HarperCollins for this exciting read.
andrea gill says
I had never read a Dean Koontz novel before however after reading the Crooked Staircase that is about to change. I loved it very easy to read & interesting storyline right from the start to the last page