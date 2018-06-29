BOOK CLUB: The Crooked Staircase

Rating: 4.5. From 2 votes. Please wait...

Author: Dean Koontz

Publication Date: 18 June 2018

The Crooked Staircase is the third Jane Hawk novel and one that I am super excited about. I can not wait to sink my teeth into this one and it is DEFINITELY next on my pile.

Jane Hawk is a rogue FBI agent chasing down the people at the top of a plot for world domination; taking out the people they think could be a threat and taking over those they think can be useful.

There are worse things than death, Jane has seen it first hand and she knows she doesn’t want to experience it. She knows she’s on borrowed time but she will never quit, never stop fighting the terrifying conspiracy that took the life of her husband and threatens the freedom and free will of millions.

Jane has been on the run across the country tracking pieces to the puzzle, always trying to uncover more information, and meeting some colourful characters along the way. It’s hard to find an ally when you are never sure who you can trust.

The Crooked Staircase promises to be a psychological roller coaster that is terrifying and fast paced with the bad guys masquerading as the good guys to hide in plain sight. I can’t wait to sink my teeth in.

I know that some of our readers have already read this one and loved it. We will all be eagerly awaiting The Forbidden Door, I’m sure.

