BOOK CLUB: The Astrid Notes

10 of our Beauty and Lace members are reading The Astrid Notes by Taryn Bashford. You can read their feedback in the comments section below, or contribute to the conversation with your own thoughts on the book. Review copies are courtesy of the publisher.
ISBN: 9781760552213
Format: Paperback
Imprint: Pan Australia
Astrid Bell
Dutiful daughter. Classical singer. Secret pop songwriter. And suffering from stage fright.
Jacob Skalicky.
Trust-fund kid. Indie singer. Immensely gifted performer. And refusing to sing again.
Are they polar opposites? In his grief and fury at the world, Jacob certainly thinks so.
But when Jacob loses everything and Astrid uncovers a shocking family secret, they may need each other to make sense of their lives.
Comments
Emma Reed says
I enjoyed this book thoroughly and found it hard to put down! A fantastic story of young adults and the reality of grief, love and struggles as well as the world of music and opera.
An easy story to read and I would recommend it
LynB says
The Astrid Notes by Taryn Bashford and published by Pan Macmillan,
is an interesting story which delves into the trials and tribulations of making it in the elite music world. However it is also a story about people dealing with grief, different family dynamics, growing up and young love.
It is told from the perspectives of the two main characters, Astrid a budding opera star who secretly writes pop songs and Jacob an indie band musician, with a voice that’s perfect for ‘popera’.
Both teenagers have suffered great heartbreak and are still coming to terms with the loss of loved ones. Though they are drawn to each other, Astrid and Jacob come from quite different backgrounds and family situations. Their paths intertwine through the ‘maestro’ who is keen to nurture the music in each of them, although he’d rather it was separately not combined!
But before either of them can fulfill their musical destinies they each need to discover more about themselves and what motivates them, uncovering some hurtful truths along the way.
A quick and nicely balanced read, that is full of heart.
Amanda says
Thank you Beauty and Lace Bookclub, Pan Macmillan Publishers for the opportunity to read The Astrid Notes by Taryn Bashford. I thoroughly enjoyed reading this and found it hard to put down. I found I liked both main characters Astrid & Jacob. I thought the way Taryn Bashford approached the themes of loss, grief, betrayal, family secrets and teenage love was well written and age appropriate for a YA novel. I will certainly be recommending this book to my daughter and nieces. Thank you again for the opportunity to read and review The Astrid Notes by Taryn Bashford.