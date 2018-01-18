Book Club: That Girl

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Kate Kerrigan

Kate Kerrigan is an author I haven’t read enough of but I really enjoyed It Was Only Ever You, which I also read while on holidays because I remember reading it while driving over the Clyde Mountain on my way to the coast. It was an historical fiction set in the 1950s that had me hooked.

That Girl is a book set in the sixties that offers a little bit of everything in a character driven novel in the time of gangsters. There is romance and mystery and a fascinating era. I look forward to sinking my teeth in.

I will be on public transport for the rest of this week so it would be a perfect reading opportunity; if I wasn’t traveling with four children that will require supervision.

The Harper Collins website has this synopsis:

You can escape a place. But you can’t escape yourself.

Hanna flees the scene of a terrible crime in her native Sligo. If she can just vanish, re-invent herself under a new name, perhaps the police won’t catch up with her. London seems the perfect place to disappear.

Lara has always loved Matthew and imagined happy married life in Dublin. Then comes the bombshell – Matthew says he wants to join the priesthood. Humiliated and broken-hearted, Lara heads to the most godless place she can find, King’s Road, Chelsea.

Matthew’s twin sister, Noreen, could not be more different from her brother. She does love fiance John, but she also craves sex, parties and fun. Swinging London has it all, but without John, Noreen is about to get way out of her depth.

All three girls find themselves working for Bobby Chevron – one of London’s most feared gangland bosses – and it’s not long before their new lives start to unravel.

