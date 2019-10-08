BOOK CLUB: Taking Tom Murray Home

By Tim Slee
ISBN: 9781460757864
Imprint: HarperCollins – AU
Author Tim Slee was the winner of the inaugural Banjo book prize, with his novel Taking Tom Murray Home. The Banjo prize, given by HarperCollins, is a quest to find Australia’s next great story teller and having read Taking Tom Murray Home I have to agree that Tim Slee is a great story teller.
The story is of a country farming family and the aftermath of the death of the husband/father. Tom Murray was a dairy farmer, struggling like many farmers, and he decides that rather than let the bank have his farm he’ll sell off the stock and burn the house down. Unfortunately it goes tragically wrong and he dies in the fire. His widow Dawn feels that she doesn’t want his death to be in vain and decides to hold a funeral procession, taking him home to Melbourne where he was born.
But the procession uses a horse and cart so it takes several days to take Tom Murray home from Yardley in country Victoria to Melbourne (covering some 350 kilometres). Just before the procession leaves the local bank is burned to the ground and as they approach Melbourne there are more fires which causes all sorts of issues for the procession including civil unrest as the police try to track down the arsonist.
The story is told through the eyes of one of Tom’s children, thirteen year old Jack. Jack and his twin sister Jenny both suffer from a genetic disorder which mean they can’t feel pain or cry. Dawn, Tom’s wife and the twin’s mother, is a determined woman and its clear as the story goes on she is becoming her own self as she becomes stronger and deals with all the issues that she has to face because of the situation her late husband has left behind and her own decision to bring his death and the issues of farmers to the attention of the Australian public with the help of the press.
This story made me smile at times and it also made me cry especially for Jack and Jenny and the difficulties they will have in life because of their condition and the horror of losing their father. It’s a story of how we all deal differently with grief, how community rallies round when people go through difficult times and how often it’s those you didn’t expect to support you who turn out to be the ones you can rely on.
So Taking Tom Murray Home is the story of a unique road trip, we Australians love our road trips so many will identify with this aspect of the story and as we love the underdog we’ll want Dawn and the twins to have a happy ending and for Tom to rest in peace.
Thanks to the Beauty and Lace Book Club and HarperCollins for the opportunity to read this novel. I’m glad to hear that Tim Slee has a few more manuscripts on the go and look forward to reading them when they are published.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Members have been reading Taking Tom Murray Home by Tim Slee. You can read their reviews in the comments section below, and if you have read the book we would love to hear what you thought!
Comments
Jacky Burkett says
One of the reasons I was keen to read this book was because it brought back memories of when my dear Dad died last year. We organised a procession for him through the English village I grew up in. We were only going from one side of the village to the Church, Dad’s coffin (made by my brother) was pulled along by Dad’s old army jeep. The Vicar led the procession, Dad’s military history was acknowledged by a guard of Royal Engineers, by the time we got to the Church the procession was large and the Church was packed. (There was also a police car helping keep the road clear for us). It was a very emotional day but good to honour my Dad in that way.
annaw says
What a beautiful way to honour your dad Jacky! I am so glad you got to read this book.
KRankin says
I found Taking Tom Murray Home a really interesting book and I absolutely loved it. I read it in one day it was that good. Not only did it touch a subject that is close to many Australians hearts you get to know the story of how Australian dairy farmers are being affected. It shows how it is literally tearing families apart from sheer desperation that everything they have put their lives into can be taken away in an instant and NO ONE is fighting for them. For the Murray family who were about to lose their Dairy Farm that they had been on all their lives was just going to be taken away, it was their home their whole life was on that farm. Tom Murray just couldn’t let that happen but unfortunely it cost him his life and that affected his wife and kids. They decided to deliver a strong message to the wider community to let them know what is happening in their own backyards. Banks are repossessing houses and taking family farms because Big Super Markets are not paying dairy farmers appropriately and dairy farmers are struggling to pay any bills as the money isn’t even covering their mortgages let alone water, feed for the cattle, put food on the table etc. Farmers are taking their lives and dying and loosing their homes due to cheaper milk. This book delivers a strong heart breaking message that things really do need to change and also of how it affected the Murray family and the journey they went on to deliver this important message. With some ups and downs in the story it kept you on the edge of your seat hoping they’ll get to their destination.
Thank you so much Beauty and Lace and to Harper Collins Publishers for having me read this beautiful book that delivers a wonderful message that all Australians should hear.
annaw says
We are so glad that you loved this book! Thank you for your review x
Angela says
Taking Tom Murray home is a book that draws you in quickly. I eagerly finished this book over two days, sadly, as I could have kept reading!
The book starts with Tom, a dairy farmer burning down his family home in rural Victoria. He has run out of time and money and the bank are taking it. But things go wrong and his wife is left telling the kids their father has died in the fire. This story is about Australian’s standing up for a cause, and whilst it starts out being a fight for the dairy farmers, it quickly becomes much more.
It is Jack, Tom’s son who tells the story, but it is Dawn, Tom’s wife who is the heart of the story, and Jenny the daughter who drives and builds support for their cause.
From the start you can feel the community that surrounds this family. The caring community that shares their journey to bring Tom home to be buried and the constant battles they have as they move through the Victorian towns with their milk cart and convoy to bring Tom home to be buried.
This is an Australian story and you will instantly understand why it won the inaugural Banjo prize. The people come to life, you feel their hardship, their strength and their commitment to each other. The Victorian countryside also comes to life as they drive through various towns. From the beginning you will feel like you are moving with the convoy, sitting on the wagon, rooting for these people and their everyday struggles, and the ordinary people who want to be listened to and heard.