BOOK CLUB: Take Me Home

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Karly Lane has long been one of my favourite authors with her romance novels set in rural Australia.

With Take Me Home, inspired by her own ancestry, Karly Lane has written her first contemporary novel which moves from Australia to the Scottish Highlands.

Elle’s much-loved grandmother Ioana dies with the bucket list they had compiled together, unfulfilled. Homebody Elle was comfortable in the small rural town she had grown up in and her job in the local supermarket, even if her lack of ambition was a bone of contention with her mother.

However, after the reading of her grandmother’s will that requests Elle takes a trip to Scotland, Elle gets to live the dream she and her gran had never quite got around to doing.

Take Me Home was such a fun read. Elle was very easy to connect with and I adored Elle and her gran’s relationship. Even though we read about it after Iona’s death we can clearly see how close they were. I just loved Iona’s determination and spark, she had a great sense of humour.

I enjoyed the armchair travel through Scotland to all the tourist spots and the little snippets of history. I also loved the Outlander tie in.

Karly Lane has added a cheeky paranormal element in the story and a tiny touch of magical realism – or maybe that was just Elle’s imagination. You decide.

Take Me Home is a story of self-discovery as Elle meets her Scottish family, including her arty cousin, she feels right at home. She can now see where not only her looks come from but also her artistic talent.

A Scottish castle, a legend, a prophecy, family secrets and a fledgling romance made Take Me Home a story I did not want to end.

Karly Lane has proven herself time and time again in the rural romance genre and now she has smashed the contemporary fiction genre with Take Me Home.

ISBN: 9781760878498

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Take Me Home by Karly Lane. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.