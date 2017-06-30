Book Club: Sycamore

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Bryn Chancellor

ISBN: 9780062677129

RRP: $29.99

Sycamore is the debut novel of Bryn Chancellor set in the small Arizona town of Sycamore.

This book sounded fantastic; a small town story of secrets as the decades old mystery of the missing new girl in town is unraveled. I was interested to discover the answers and happy to feature the book as a June book club title.

Unfortunately I overestimated my reading capabilities this month and ran out of time. I am reading the book at the moment but want to get all my June books featured in June so we can get started on July. I will be back with a review at a later date but for now, here’s a little about the book.

Laura Drennan is a college professor who has recently moved to Sycamore after the breakdown of her marriage. Her method of coping is to walk, she spends hours walking every day because it’s the only way to keep moving. It is during one of these walks that she discovers bones stuck in the wall of a desert ravine.

Being a small town word of the grisly find gets round and as investigators work to identify the remains the town wonders if there will finally be answers for the family and friends of Jess Winters, the high school student that disappeared in 1991.

The present day community wait for answers as the investigation plays out while those who knew Jess flash back to the days before her disappearance – a tumultuous time that has not been forgotten in the small town of Sycamore.

The story opens with Jess and her mother’s arrival in Sycamore so it seems that she hadn’t been in town long before her disappearance.

Sycamore is atmospheric and written from multiple points of view, those who knew Jess get to have their say in a story that explores community, love, loss, forgiveness, remorse and resilience. Sycamore examines the treacherous transition between childhood and adulthood. I think this is going to be more than just your average suspenseful mystery and we are going to learn a lot about an entire town. I can’t wait to sink my teeth in, and I can’t wait to hear what our members think.

Sycamore is published by HarperCollins and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to HarperCollins 25 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading Sycamore so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments.

