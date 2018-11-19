BOOK CLUB: Suitcase Of Dreams

Author: Tania Blanchard
ISBN: 978-19-2559-616-8
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: November 2018
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
We featured Tania Blanchard’s bestselling debut novel The Girl from Munich as a book club title when it released and I adored it, so when I saw the upcoming release of another novel I knew that it would be a book our readers would love. Suitcase of Dreams is the sequel that I was so looking forward to.
Suitcase of Dreams is a dramatic tale of identity, of love, of new beginnings and it’s inspired by a true story. Blanchard’s family has a multicultural heritage that is rich with stories just waiting to be told and she has a beautiful way of telling them.
Lotte Drescher and her family have endured the horrors of Nazi Germany and the postwar occupation before finally setting off for a new life. Full of hope they arrive in Australia in 1956. Lotte and her husband Erich dream of offering their children the future they always wanted in this new land of opportunity.
Years of struggle see the Dreschers finally finding their feet and creating successful businesses. The struggles and the sacrifices seem worth it, until the past reaches out them and Erich is threatened for his role in the trade union movement.
Lotte will finally discover the true meaning of home when a visitor forces her to a crossroad that will change her life forever.
Tania Blanchard can be followed on her website and Facebook.
Suitcase of Dreams is published by Simon & Schuster and available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Simon & Schuster 30 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading Suitcase of Dreams so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Alicia Tindall says
Thank you to Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read Suitcase of Dreams written by Tania Blanchard.
Lotte Drescher, her husband Erich and daughters Johanna and Greta leave Germany after the horrors of World War II and head to Australia. It’s 1956.
They begin to dream of a peaceful life and more importantly they begin planning for the future. They first set foot in the migrant camp Bonegilla in NSW then spent some time in the Villawood hostel in Sydney. before finally moving into their own property.
Erich was qualified as an engineer in Germany however his qualifications are not recognised in Australia. he is able to work as a wood carver and Lotte is able to find her dream job in photography.
Lotte and Erich struggle for years. They work long hours for little money. It’s a hard road to happiness which could all come undone when her husband Erich gets involved in the trade union.
Erich means well advocating for equality, safety and fair pay for his fellow migrants. There is a marked difference to the treatment of Australian workers and migrant workers.
Australia’s attitude towards German immigrants was still frosty given the atrocities of World War II were still fresh in people’s minds.
Notwithstanding their challenges they were determined to make a better life.
it was incredibly frustrating to read this book in a way. Every time they seemed to get somewhere either Erich would lose his job or something would happen to him which undid all their hard work. The young girls were resilient and went with the flow however it must have been incredibly difficult for Lotte. It seemed like Lotte gave her all and received nothing but hardship in return. There were even moments where she considered returning to Germany.
The resilience, determination and hard working migrants of Australia should be proud. They worked so hard for so little to achieve a dream of owning their own homes and creating a safe place for their families and children to thrive. We take this for granted now but back then it was hard fought and treasured like expensive jewellery.
This story was based on the true story of her grandparents who migrated to Australia. Its a fascinating read.
Karyn Gladwish says
I really enjoyed this book; even though it is a sequel to The Girl From Munich, I don’t think you would have to read it to still enjoy this story.
Suitcase of Dreams spans a number of decades and gives the reader some wonderful characters who undergo all sorts of life events but the story is more than anything a reflection on society, culture and politics. It is interesting because I wonder whether we have really learnt anything from the past and the issues new immigrants to our country endure.
The Drescher family arrive in 1956 at Bonegilla, a migrant camp in Victoria after a long sea trip from Germany. Lotte, her husband Erich and daughters Greta and Johanna are excited but also very nervous about their new life and future in Australia.
Life isn’t easy for the family. Erich struggles to find a job as his qualifications as an engineer aren’t recognised in Australia. He eventually turns his hand as a wood carver just like his father. Lotte makes a career in photography a life long passion of hers. They want to give their daughters a better life no matter how difficult it is for them but Erich’s role in the trade union movement and a number of events start to causes issues for the family.
The hardships the family suffer are not dissimilar to any migrant family coming to a new country and trying to start a new life full of hope and promise.
The Suitcase of Dreams is based on true events as the author Tania Blanchard notes at the conclusion of the book. It Is her grandparents story and what a story it is.