BOOK CLUB: Suitcase Of Dreams

Author: Tania Blanchard

ISBN: 978-19-2559-616-8

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: November 2018

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

We featured Tania Blanchard’s bestselling debut novel The Girl from Munich as a book club title when it released and I adored it, so when I saw the upcoming release of another novel I knew that it would be a book our readers would love. Suitcase of Dreams is the sequel that I was so looking forward to.

Suitcase of Dreams is a dramatic tale of identity, of love, of new beginnings and it’s inspired by a true story. Blanchard’s family has a multicultural heritage that is rich with stories just waiting to be told and she has a beautiful way of telling them.

Lotte Drescher and her family have endured the horrors of Nazi Germany and the postwar occupation before finally setting off for a new life. Full of hope they arrive in Australia in 1956. Lotte and her husband Erich dream of offering their children the future they always wanted in this new land of opportunity.

Years of struggle see the Dreschers finally finding their feet and creating successful businesses. The struggles and the sacrifices seem worth it, until the past reaches out them and Erich is threatened for his role in the trade union movement.

Lotte will finally discover the true meaning of home when a visitor forces her to a crossroad that will change her life forever.

