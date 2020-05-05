BOOK CLUB: Stone Sky Gold Mountain

Author: Mirandi Riwoe
ISBN: 9780702262739
Thank you to Beauty and Lace and The University of Queensland Press for the opportunity to read Stone Sky Gold Mountain by Mirandi Riwoe.
Siblings Ying and Lai Yue have left their home in China to seek their fortunes on the Goldfields of Australia in 1877.
They work for a “syndicate” in Palmer River Qld. Their dream is to find enough gold to pay their way back to China and help their family. Fortunes are not made by everyone, Australia is not the land of opportunity they were led to believe it would be. The work is hard, lack of food and sickness force them to relocate to Maytown.
From Maytown, their paths take different directions. Lai Yue gets a job as a carrier on an expedition, leading to work as a shepherd. Ying finds work in a local store before becoming friends with Meriem.
A crime is committed, throwing suspicion on any one who is an outsider.
The story is told through the lives of the three main characters, Ying, Lai Yue and Meriem. It includes their lives prior to arriving in Australia and their journeys since arriving. Each story shows a different aspect of life for Australia’s early settlers. Each of them has a past. Will they all survive this harsh country? Will Ying and Lai Yue return to their family in China?
The book is a compelling and unforgettable read of a forgotten part of Australia’s history. Cleverly portraying the disrespect and hardships faced by the migrants, the aboriginals, and any white woman who dares to be different.
Beautifully written and detailed descriptions make it so easy to read and enjoy. A definite “must read” for lovers of Australian historical fiction.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Stone Sky Gold Mountain. You can read their reviews in the comments below, or add your own!
Comments
Emma Reed says
I picked this book up and couldn’t put it down until I finished reading it!
I raw recount of history and a different view of what it would have been like in the early Australian times, and certainly not a version of what I thought it could be like but it certainly gave me food for thought on all the different characters insights. At times chilling and others interesting, I greatly enjoyed this book and will be looking at others written by the same author.
Jacky Burkett says
I read and appreciated Mirandi Riwoe’s The Fish Girl so I was keen to read her new novel and like The Fish Girl this novel is absorbing and focuses on the stories of those whose stories are not always told.
At a time when the Australian gold fields are booming many Chinese immigrants arrive to seek their fortune, amongst them are brother and sister Ying and Lai Yue who are desperate to earn enough money to take back to China to rescue their family.
Life is very hard for the immigrants; the Australians hate them and they are subject to great bullying and violence. Ying and Lai Yue eventually leave the fields and head to nearby Maytown. Ying finds work in a shop and Lai Yue joins an expedition heading overland.
It is at the shop that Ying meets Meriem and they become close. Meriam has her own story and difficult past to cope with.
This novel is beautifully written and the characters well drawn. It covers a little known period of Australian history and I was glad to see the novel is supported by the Australian government through Arts Queensland.
Thanks to Beauty and Lace Book Club and the University of Queensland Press for the opportunity to read this important, engaging novel.
Andrea Furtado says
Absolutely loved this book! Its a beautifully written account of the early gold rush days in Australia told from the perspective of the Chinese community by two siblings Ying and Lai Yue and a white woman Meriem with her own struggles to fit in and survive in the harsh environment.
Loved the beautiful golden cover of the book!
The injustice and inequality that one had to swallow down and accept in order to survive in this harsh land is brilliantly shown through the lives of the characters in the book. Each persons internal struggle with themselves against the strain of maintaining appearances in a harsh, poverty stricken environment. The small cruel space the Aboriginals and forced back into is cleverly woven into the story as well. Its a well told story, highly recommend the book! Cannot wait to read other works by the same author.